Panthers defensive tackle Daryl Williams had a perfect pass blocking grade vs. the Jets and has quietly played well all season.
Panthers defensive tackle Daryl Williams had a perfect pass blocking grade vs. the Jets and has quietly played well all season. Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com
Panthers defensive tackle Daryl Williams had a perfect pass blocking grade vs. the Jets and has quietly played well all season. Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Unsung Panthers lineman shows game-ball-worthy ability vs. Jets, and it’s no new thing

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

November 27, 2017 04:57 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A guy who’s been overlooked publicly practically the entire season went home with a game ball Sunday for his performance against the New York Jets.

Carolina Panthers right tackle Daryl Williams, overshadowed somewhat by the addition of Matt Kalil at left tackle, earned a perfect pass protection grade from the coaching staff for his work in the 35-27 victory.

Williams, 25, in his second season as a starter, had an overall grade of 96 percent and was among those who received a game ball.

“He played a solid football game,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Monday. “Very pleased with Daryl’s effort all year and I think this was a culmination in terms of watching the way he played.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Williams, a fourth-round pick from Oklahoma in 2015, took over last season after Michael Oher’s concussion forced the Panthers to shuffle the line. Though Williams was the incumbent, he was expected to battle rookie Taylor Moton for the starting job.

But that competition never materialized as Williams seized the job during training camp and has stayed healthy.

Rivera said Williams’ reliability has allowed coaches to give more protection help to Kalil, who generally faces the opponent’s best edge rusher.

“Every week you see the consistency,” Rivera said of Williams. “To be able to let Daryl play and not have to always say, ‘We’ve got to help him, too,’ that’s helped us and that’s helped Matt in terms of being able to help Matt out during the game.”

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cam Newton's snazzy hat, music and Auburn's big win from the Panther's press conference

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was relaxed and willing to joke about his postgame music selection on Monday night following the team’s 45-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Cam Newton's snazzy hat, music and Auburn's big win from the Panther's press conference

Cam Newton's snazzy hat, music and Auburn's big win from the Panther's press conference 1:50

Cam Newton's snazzy hat, music and Auburn's big win from the Panther's press conference
Carolina Panthers' Devin Funchess plays to honor fallen serviceman 1:56

Carolina Panthers' Devin Funchess plays to honor fallen serviceman
Panthers Cam Newton has fun with media member when mic dropped 0:53

Panthers Cam Newton has fun with media member when mic dropped

View More Video