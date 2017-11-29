Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn offered to pay his way to New York to play vs. the Jets last week. Munnerlyn, who had a virus, is feeling better.
Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn offered to pay his way to New York to play vs. the Jets last week. Munnerlyn, who had a virus, is feeling better. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn offered to pay his way to New York to play vs. the Jets last week. Munnerlyn, who had a virus, is feeling better. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Panthers CB Captain Munnerlyn really, really wanted to play vs. Jets

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

November 29, 2017 04:24 PM

Carolina Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn had to miss Thanksgiving last week because of a virus he picked up from one of his children.

But he didn’t want to miss the Jets’ game.

Munnerlyn, who’s never missed more than two games in a season during his nine-year career, offered to make his own travel arrangements to get to New York/New Jersey after missing three days of practice last week.

But Panthers coach Ron Rivera told Munnerlyn, who was contagious, the team didn’t want to take a chance of him infecting other players.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“That kind of sucks. I wanted to play still. I knew I would have been at risk to get my teammates sick and I didn’t want to do that,” Munnerlyn said Wednesday. “But I tried to fly myself there. That’s how bad I wanted to play. I don’t like missing football games. I’m a guy that prides myself on playing on Sunday.”

Munnerlyn returned to Bank of America Stadium on Monday, when Rivera described him as “virus-free.”

Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said Munnerlyn will return to his spot at nickel, where Jairus Byrd filled in last week. Rivera said Munnerlyn had a good day of practice Wednesday.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cam Newton's snazzy hat, music and Auburn's big win from the Panther's press conference

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was relaxed and willing to joke about his postgame music selection on Monday night following the team’s 45-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Cam Newton's snazzy hat, music and Auburn's big win from the Panther's press conference

Cam Newton's snazzy hat, music and Auburn's big win from the Panther's press conference 1:50

Cam Newton's snazzy hat, music and Auburn's big win from the Panther's press conference
Carolina Panthers' Devin Funchess plays to honor fallen serviceman 1:56

Carolina Panthers' Devin Funchess plays to honor fallen serviceman
Panthers Cam Newton has fun with media member when mic dropped 0:53

Panthers Cam Newton has fun with media member when mic dropped

View More Video