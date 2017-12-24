Live NFL updates: Panthers can seal playoff spot with Christmas Eve win against Bucs

More Videos

Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom 2:29

Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom

Pause
Panthers Cam Newton and the 'watch this' play against Green Bay 1:51

Panthers Cam Newton and the "watch this" play against Green Bay

How the Panthers stay focused through the current situation 1:52

How the Panthers stay focused through the current situation

Dave Doeren stays with NC State 1:21

Dave Doeren stays with NC State

Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport 1:25

Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport

A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer 3:05

A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators 1:55

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:46

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis' 3:53

NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis'

Duke football players do a rousing version of 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' 2:06

Duke football players do a rousing version of 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town'

  • He said, she said: What is the narrative for the Carolina Panthers for the next two weeks?

    Carolina Observer Panthers beat writers Jourdan Rodrigue and Joe Person will cover games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 and the Atlanta Falcons in the regular-season finale on Dec. 31, 2017. What is the narrative for the Panthers going into these last two games? Simply "Win Baby Win."

Carolina Observer Panthers beat writers Jourdan Rodrigue and Joe Person will cover games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 and the Atlanta Falcons in the regular-season finale on Dec. 31, 2017. What is the narrative for the Panthers going into these last two games? Simply "Win Baby Win." Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Observer Panthers beat writers Jourdan Rodrigue and Joe Person will cover games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 and the Atlanta Falcons in the regular-season finale on Dec. 31, 2017. What is the narrative for the Panthers going into these last two games? Simply "Win Baby Win." Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Live NFL updates: Panthers can seal playoff spot with Christmas Eve win against Bucs

By Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler And Brendan Marks

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

December 24, 2017 10:00 AM

NFL Week 16 live updates as the Carolina Panthers (10-4) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-10) play in Bank of America Stadium on Christmas Eve for the last home regular-season game of 2017.

No groan-inducing puns about Santa, gifts or coal-filled stockings here. This is what’s on the line: The Panthers can clinch a playoff spot with a win (or an unlikely Dallas-Seattle tie later Sunday if the Bucs win).

Tweets from Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Brendan Marks, the Observer sports staff and others are included.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

TV: Fox (WJZY in Charlotte)

Live Blog 2017 Carolina Panthers updates
 



Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom 2:29

Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom

Pause
Panthers Cam Newton and the 'watch this' play against Green Bay 1:51

Panthers Cam Newton and the "watch this" play against Green Bay

How the Panthers stay focused through the current situation 1:52

How the Panthers stay focused through the current situation

Dave Doeren stays with NC State 1:21

Dave Doeren stays with NC State

Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport 1:25

Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport

A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer 3:05

A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators 1:55

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:46

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis' 3:53

NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis'

Duke football players do a rousing version of 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' 2:06

Duke football players do a rousing version of 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town'

  • Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was asked by an inquisitive Sedgefield Middle School student how much he was being paid to come to the school during Newton's annual Santa Cam's Surprise Sleigh event on Tuesday, December 19, 2017. Newton chose to make it a teaching moment with laughter.

Cam Newton addresses 'class clown' who asked him how much money he got paid to visit a classroom

View More Video