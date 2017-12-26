More Videos

Panthers Cam Newton: What happened on the final play 1:19

Panthers Cam Newton: What happened on the final play

Pause
Panthers coach Ron Rivera on Damiere Byrd, Bucs' toughness, Falcons game 1:35

Panthers coach Ron Rivera on Damiere Byrd, Bucs' toughness, Falcons game

ABC11 Weather Forecast 0:58

ABC11 Weather Forecast

The gift of a safe family arrives on Christmas night 2:40

The gift of a safe family arrives on Christmas night

Dave Doeren stays with NC State 1:21

Dave Doeren stays with NC State

Duke signee Cam Reddish makes recruiting pitch to Zion Williamson 0:27

Duke signee Cam Reddish makes recruiting pitch to Zion Williamson

Duke coach David Cutcliffe does a birthday dance following Baylor win 0:28

Duke coach David Cutcliffe does a birthday dance following Baylor win

Duke football players do a rousing version of 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' 2:06

Duke football players do a rousing version of 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town'

Christmas Around the World 1:26

Christmas Around the World

Duke's Cutcliffe talks about the most difficult task an athlete faces 1:45

Duke's Cutcliffe talks about the most difficult task an athlete faces

  • What we know about the tumultuous week for Jerry Richardson and the Panthers

    Charlotte Observer Panthers beat reporter Joe Person discusses the allegations and investigation involving Carolina Panthers team owner Jerry Richardson on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017.

Charlotte Observer Panthers beat reporter Joe Person discusses the allegations and investigation involving Carolina Panthers team owner Jerry Richardson on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Observer Panthers beat reporter Joe Person discusses the allegations and investigation involving Carolina Panthers team owner Jerry Richardson on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Panthers’ Ron Rivera defends decision to refer to Jerry Richardson in postgame speech

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

December 26, 2017 12:54 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera defended his decision to use the name of his embattled owner during his postgame, locker-room speech Sunday after the Panthers clinched a playoff berth.

A week after owner and founder Jerry Richardson announced he was selling the team amid an NFL investigation and allegations of sexual misconduct and use of a racial slur, Rivera asked his players to shout Richardson’s name following the 22-19 win against Tampa Bay.

In a video posted on the team’s website, Rivera says: “Just remember guys, this is about team. Everything we do is about team. The most important thing is about team, OK? All right, do me a favor – ‘Mr. Richardson’ on three. 1-2-3!”

Some critics on social media and Charlotte sports-talk radio questioned Rivera’s decision to rally around an owner accused of maintaining a pattern of sexually suggestive language and behavior and, in at least one instance, directing a racial slur at an African-American scout.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“What I’ve always said is I know nothing about that. I can only speak for what he has been to me and the players,” Rivera said Tuesday. “And that’s why I did it.”

Panthers players expressed similar sentiments about Richardson last week following the explosive Sports Illustrated article that alleges the Panthers made four substantial financial payouts to former employees to settle claims of workplace misconduct by the 81-year-old Richardson.

Middle linebacker Luke Kuechly said the best way to send Richardson out would be to win a Super Bowl.

Richardson relinquished his day-to-day duties last week to chief operating officer Tina Becker, but he was back in his owners suite Sunday alongside his wife, Rosalind.

With the Panthers moving on to the playoffs following this week’s regular-season finale at Atlanta, Rivera was asked how he would handle the potential of Richardson asking to address the team in coming weeks.

“He’s still the owner. So we’ll go from there,” Rivera said. “I can’t assume what he wants to do. But at the end of the day he’s still the owner.”

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Panthers Cam Newton: What happened on the final play 1:19

Panthers Cam Newton: What happened on the final play

Pause
Panthers coach Ron Rivera on Damiere Byrd, Bucs' toughness, Falcons game 1:35

Panthers coach Ron Rivera on Damiere Byrd, Bucs' toughness, Falcons game

ABC11 Weather Forecast 0:58

ABC11 Weather Forecast

The gift of a safe family arrives on Christmas night 2:40

The gift of a safe family arrives on Christmas night

Dave Doeren stays with NC State 1:21

Dave Doeren stays with NC State

Duke signee Cam Reddish makes recruiting pitch to Zion Williamson 0:27

Duke signee Cam Reddish makes recruiting pitch to Zion Williamson

Duke coach David Cutcliffe does a birthday dance following Baylor win 0:28

Duke coach David Cutcliffe does a birthday dance following Baylor win

Duke football players do a rousing version of 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' 2:06

Duke football players do a rousing version of 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town'

Christmas Around the World 1:26

Christmas Around the World

Duke's Cutcliffe talks about the most difficult task an athlete faces 1:45

Duke's Cutcliffe talks about the most difficult task an athlete faces

  • Panthers Cam Newton: What happened on the final play

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton scored the game-winning touchdown in the team's 22-19 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. On the snap, Newton dropped the ball and everyone seemed to pause as he recovered it.

Panthers Cam Newton: What happened on the final play

View More Video