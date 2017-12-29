More Videos

What is the best-case scenario for Panthers in playoffs? 2:11

What is the best-case scenario for Panthers in playoffs?

Pause
NC State's Chubb on decision not to play in Sun Bowl 0:53

NC State's Chubb on decision not to play in Sun Bowl

Our favorite photos from 2017 2:56

Our favorite photos from 2017

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

North Carolina woman charged after Christmas Day fight at Waffle House 0:42

North Carolina woman charged after Christmas Day fight at Waffle House

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow

NC State arrives at Sun Bowl 0:21

NC State arrives at Sun Bowl

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 2:32

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:16

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

'Don't leave early, you might miss something.' Top sophomore throws down nasty dunk 0:13

'Don't leave early, you might miss something.' Top sophomore throws down nasty dunk

  • Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen looks ahead after win over Tampa Bay Bucs

    Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen talks about the game-winning touchdown vs. the Tampa Bay Bucs and next Sunday's game at the Atlanta Falcons.

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen talks about the game-winning touchdown vs. the Tampa Bay Bucs and next Sunday's game at the Atlanta Falcons. Scott Fowler sfowler@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen talks about the game-winning touchdown vs. the Tampa Bay Bucs and next Sunday's game at the Atlanta Falcons. Scott Fowler sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Panthers’ Greg Olsen ready to test foot on Falcons’ artificial surface

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

December 29, 2017 10:40 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is excited to check another stadium off his list Sunday – and check out how his surgically repaired foot holds up on the artificial surface at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

After three consecutive games on the natural grass at Bank of America Stadium, Olsen will play and the Panthers will face the Falcons on the artificial turf at their new $1.5 billion home.

Olsen aggravated his foot against the Jets after coming off injured reserve in November and sat out the following week in New Orleans. Both of those games were on artificial surfaces, which Olsen says exacerbated the pain in his foot.

Nearly a month later, Olsen says his foot feels better and he’s ready to test it on the turf again.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I’ve felt better each week the past couple weeks. At this point in the season, chances are our playoffs are going to take us through turf,” Olsen said this week. “A bunch of indoor stadiums have made the fold here, obviously this week and New Orleans and Minnesota. It kind of is what it is at this point. We’ll just hope for the best.”

The Panthers have had other injury issues on artificial turf this year, particularly at New England’s Gillette Stadium. Backup safety Demetrious Cox blamed the soft surface in Foxborough for a sprained ankle that ultimately landed Cox on injured reserve.

But Panthers wideout Devin Funchess says he’s heard good things about the turf in Atlanta, and took a good-natured jab at Olsen for his comments about artificial surfaces.

“Those are old bones. He got old bones,” Funchess said, smiling. “Nah, sometimes it’s different. It depends on how the turf is set up. The old Atlanta stadium, it was a hard turf. So if they have a softer turf it might be better.”

Olsen expects it to be loud Sunday, as it is in any indoor stadium.

“It’ll be nice to check off another stadium,” Olsen said. “I’ve almost been to them all.”

Funchess is eager to see if the reviews of Mercedes-Benz Stadium ring true.

“They say it’s a fast turf, so I get to run extra fast on it,” he said. “It’s going to be fun.”

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What is the best-case scenario for Panthers in playoffs? 2:11

What is the best-case scenario for Panthers in playoffs?

Pause
NC State's Chubb on decision not to play in Sun Bowl 0:53

NC State's Chubb on decision not to play in Sun Bowl

Our favorite photos from 2017 2:56

Our favorite photos from 2017

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

North Carolina woman charged after Christmas Day fight at Waffle House 0:42

North Carolina woman charged after Christmas Day fight at Waffle House

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow

NC State arrives at Sun Bowl 0:21

NC State arrives at Sun Bowl

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 2:32

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:16

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

'Don't leave early, you might miss something.' Top sophomore throws down nasty dunk 0:13

'Don't leave early, you might miss something.' Top sophomore throws down nasty dunk

  • What is the best-case scenario for Panthers in playoffs?

    Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person says that the Panthers still have a shot at a No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. A No. 2 seed would mean a first-round bye and at least one home game. The Panthers are guaranteed no worse than the No. 5 seed in the NFC.

What is the best-case scenario for Panthers in playoffs?

View More Video