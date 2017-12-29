Why the NFC South stands alone as nuttiest, most competitive division in 2017

More Videos 2:11 What is the best-case scenario for Panthers in playoffs? Pause 0:53 NC State's Chubb on decision not to play in Sun Bowl 2:56 Our favorite photos from 2017 2:01 Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 0:42 North Carolina woman charged after Christmas Day fight at Waffle House 1:16 Watch boiling water turn to snow 0:21 NC State arrives at Sun Bowl 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 0:16 WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:13 'Don't leave early, you might miss something.' Top sophomore throws down nasty dunk Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

What is the best-case scenario for Panthers entering playoffs? Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person says that the Panthers still have a shot at a No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. A No. 2 seed would mean a first-round bye and at least one home game. The Panthers are guaranteed no worse than the No. 5 seed in the NFC. Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person says that the Panthers still have a shot at a No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. A No. 2 seed would mean a first-round bye and at least one home game. The Panthers are guaranteed no worse than the No. 5 seed in the NFC. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person says that the Panthers still have a shot at a No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. A No. 2 seed would mean a first-round bye and at least one home game. The Panthers are guaranteed no worse than the No. 5 seed in the NFC. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com