Why the NFC South stands alone as nuttiest, most competitive division in 2017

More Videos

What is the best-case scenario for Panthers in playoffs? 2:11

What is the best-case scenario for Panthers in playoffs?

Pause
NC State's Chubb on decision not to play in Sun Bowl 0:53

NC State's Chubb on decision not to play in Sun Bowl

Our favorite photos from 2017 2:56

Our favorite photos from 2017

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

North Carolina woman charged after Christmas Day fight at Waffle House 0:42

North Carolina woman charged after Christmas Day fight at Waffle House

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow

NC State arrives at Sun Bowl 0:21

NC State arrives at Sun Bowl

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 2:32

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:16

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

'Don't leave early, you might miss something.' Top sophomore throws down nasty dunk 0:13

'Don't leave early, you might miss something.' Top sophomore throws down nasty dunk

  • What is the best-case scenario for Panthers entering playoffs?

    Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person says that the Panthers still have a shot at a No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. A No. 2 seed would mean a first-round bye and at least one home game. The Panthers are guaranteed no worse than the No. 5 seed in the NFC.

Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person says that the Panthers still have a shot at a No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. A No. 2 seed would mean a first-round bye and at least one home game. The Panthers are guaranteed no worse than the No. 5 seed in the NFC. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person says that the Panthers still have a shot at a No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. A No. 2 seed would mean a first-round bye and at least one home game. The Panthers are guaranteed no worse than the No. 5 seed in the NFC. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Why the NFC South stands alone as nuttiest, most competitive division in 2017

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

December 29, 2017 01:41 PM

What a wild ride the regular NFL season has been.

And not just for the Carolina Panthers, who are on the precipice of a playoff run following Sunday’s contest in Atlanta.

Throughout the NFC South specifically, the competition has only increased as the weeks have passed, and the time when a 7-8-1 record won the division and sneaked Carolina into the playoffs has passed.

That kind of a year won’t cut it any more in the NFC South, where the New Orleans Saints and Panthers sit at 11-4 and in the postseason (albeit jostling each other for top billing), and the Falcons (9-6) need to win Sunday to make the playoffs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

No other division in the NFL has three such teams stacked upon each other this season. In fact, the NFC South has the edge over every other division in wins and losses, at 35-25 (the next closest is the NFC North, at 32-38).

“It’s cyclical,” said Panthers coach Ron Rivera this week, while reminiscing about the 2010 NFL season, in which the Falcons (13-3) and Saints (11-5) made the playoffs but, at 10-6, the Buccaneers did not.

But why is the cycle so strongly swiveling back to the NFC South?

“The biggest thing we have going for us in the (NFC) South is that everybody has a franchise quarterback,” said Rivera. “I think that’s one of the keys.”

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton agreed this week.

“It’s a very stout division, led by – look at every single team – a very talented quarterback. …Everybody’s capable of being a franchise quarterback, and that’s what you’re seeing,” he said.

A franchise quarterback of the caliber of those in the division – Drew Brees (Saints), Newton, Matt Ryan (Falcons) and Jameis Winston (Buccaneers) – can keep a team afloat despite early-season struggles. Carolina, New Orleans and Atlanta all know this story well: Each team started inconsistently (4-2, 4-2 and 3-3, respectively), but gained steam down the stretch thanks in part to the play of their quarterbacks. And even a languishing Buccaneers team (4-11) was sparked to life and almost beat Carolina last week (nearly spoiling a playoff clinch) after Winston threw for 367 yards.

“When New Orleans started off 0-2 everybody was writing them off, everybody thought they (were) done,” said cornerback Captain Munnerlyn. “They were like, ‘Man, this is going to be a rough year for New Orleans. They might try to get rid of Drew Brees,’ and all that. I’m like, ‘Man, what? It’s only two games!’ They came out and they got hot. I think they ran the table like eight games in a row.”

And in Carolina, Newton has helped his team to a 5-1 record in its past six games with 11 passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns, two interceptions (after throwing 11 in his first eight weeks of the season) and 59 rushing yards per game.

Success throughout the division is also about having an elite receiver, said linebacker Luke Kuechly.

“I don’t know what it is, wide receivers are just good in this division,” he said. “You look at the teams we play, Mike Evans, stud. Michael Thomas, I don’t think he gets enough credit for what he does...And then Julio (Jones) is a monster. I just think it’s one of those things that regardless of who you play in this division, there are going to be good quarterbacks and good wide receivers.

“And now running backs, too.”

Kuechly pointed out that while each NFC South team puts its own spin on the position, each features a tandem: Carolina has rookie pass-catching back Christian McCaffrey (who leads the team with 75 catches this year) and power back Jonathan Stewart. Atlanta has Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. New Orleans has Mark Ingram and rookie of the year candidate Alvin Kamara, and Tampa Bay has Doug Martin and Charles Sims.

“There’s always a physical guy, and a guy that can change up in space,” he said.

“There’s good quarterbacks, there are good running backs (and receivers), and this division makes it hard on us defenders because it doesn’t matter who you play.

“Regardless of who it is, you’re going to have a bunch of good players that deserve your attention.”

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

Division records entering Week 16

AFC East: 31-29

AFC North: 27-33

AFC South: 25-35

AFC West: 28-32

NFC East :30-30

NFC North: 32-28

NFC South: 35-25

NFC West: 27-32

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What is the best-case scenario for Panthers in playoffs? 2:11

What is the best-case scenario for Panthers in playoffs?

Pause
NC State's Chubb on decision not to play in Sun Bowl 0:53

NC State's Chubb on decision not to play in Sun Bowl

Our favorite photos from 2017 2:56

Our favorite photos from 2017

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

North Carolina woman charged after Christmas Day fight at Waffle House 0:42

North Carolina woman charged after Christmas Day fight at Waffle House

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow

NC State arrives at Sun Bowl 0:21

NC State arrives at Sun Bowl

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 2:32

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:16

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

'Don't leave early, you might miss something.' Top sophomore throws down nasty dunk 0:13

'Don't leave early, you might miss something.' Top sophomore throws down nasty dunk

  • What is the best-case scenario for Panthers in playoffs?

    Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person says that the Panthers still have a shot at a No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. A No. 2 seed would mean a first-round bye and at least one home game. The Panthers are guaranteed no worse than the No. 5 seed in the NFC.

What is the best-case scenario for Panthers in playoffs?

View More Video