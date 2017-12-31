More Videos

  He said, she said: Carolina Panthers against Atlanta Falcons will be a tough game

    Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writers Joe Person and Jourdan Rodrigue break down Sunday's matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta, GA.

Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writers Joe Person and Jourdan Rodrigue break down Sunday's matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta, GA. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writers Joe Person and Jourdan Rodrigue break down Sunday's matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta, GA. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Live NFL updates: Panthers visit Falcons in game that will settle playoff positioning

By Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler And Brendan Marks

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

December 31, 2017 01:00 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

NFL Week 17 live updates as the Carolina Panthers (11-4) visit the Atlanta Falcons (9-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Win or lose, the Panthers get to the playoffs, but their best- and worst-case scenarios are quite different. So, Sunday’s game will determine not only the Panthers’ playoff ranking and opponents, but could set the tone for Carolina’s postseason.

If the Falcons win, they make the playoffs as the NFC's No. 6 seed. If Atlanta falls, it can still make the playoffs if the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Arizona Cardinals.

Tweets from Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Brendan Marks, the Observer sports staff and others are included.

When: 4:25 p.m. Sunday.

TV: Fox (WJZY in Charlotte)

Live Blog 2017 Carolina Panthers updates
 



  Panthers Cam Newton: 'It's time to put up or shut up come Sunday'

    The Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 at the Falcons' new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton knows that there will be trash talking but in the end, "it's time to put up or shut up."

Panthers Cam Newton: 'It's time to put up or shut up come Sunday'

The Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 at the Falcons' new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton knows that there will be trash talking but in the end, "it's time to put up or shut up."

Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

  What is the best-case scenario for Panthers in playoffs?

    Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person says that the Panthers still have a shot at a No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. A No. 2 seed would mean a first-round bye and at least one home game. The Panthers are guaranteed no worse than the No. 5 seed in the NFC.

What is the best-case scenario for Panthers in playoffs?

