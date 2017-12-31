Live NFL updates: Panthers visit Falcons in game that will settle playoff positioning

NFL Week 17 live updates as the Carolina Panthers (11-4) visit the Atlanta Falcons (9-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Win or lose, the Panthers get to the playoffs, but their best- and worst-case scenarios are quite different. So, Sunday’s game will determine not only the Panthers’ playoff ranking and opponents, but could set the tone for Carolina’s postseason.

If the Falcons win, they make the playoffs as the NFC's No. 6 seed. If Atlanta falls, it can still make the playoffs if the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Arizona Cardinals.

Tweets from Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Brendan Marks, the Observer sports staff and others are included.

When: 4:25 p.m. Sunday.

TV: Fox (WJZY in Charlotte)

Live Blog 2017 Carolina Panthers updates



