Panthers’ hopes for No. 2 seed fading, but still could earn home playoff game

More Videos

Brrrrr - Watch the ABC11 forecast for New Year's Eve 1:36

Brrrrr - Watch the ABC11 forecast for New Year's Eve

Pause
Roy Williams following win over Wake Forest : “We’ve got to play smarter, we’ve got to play harder” 4:43

Roy Williams following win over Wake Forest : “We’ve got to play smarter, we’ve got to play harder”

Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State 'amazing' 2:41

Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State "amazing"

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:16

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

Cary Arts Center hosts 23rd Annual Kwanzaa Celebration 1:18

Cary Arts Center hosts 23rd Annual Kwanzaa Celebration

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:46

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

Our favorite photos from 2017 2:56

Our favorite photos from 2017

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 0:50

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.' 1:16

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.'

  • He said, she said: Carolina Panthers against Atlanta Falcons will be a tough game

    Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writers Joe Person and Jourdan Rodrigue break down Sunday's matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta, GA.

Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writers Joe Person and Jourdan Rodrigue break down Sunday's matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta, GA. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writers Joe Person and Jourdan Rodrigue break down Sunday's matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta, GA. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Panthers’ hopes for No. 2 seed fading, but still could earn home playoff game

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

December 31, 2017 03:47 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

ATLANTA

About an hour before kickoff at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Panthers’ hopes for the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs were fading.

A quick run-through on how the scenarios could play out for the Panthers (11-4), who are guaranteed no worse than the No. 5 seed.

▪  No. 2 seed: Panthers would get a bye next week and at least one home game if they beat Atlanta AND have the Saints (at Tampa Bay), Vikings (vs. Chicago) and Rams (vs. San Francisco) all lose.

However, Minnesota, which clinches the second seed with a win Sunday, was leading Chicago 23-7 midway through the fourth quarter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪  No. 3 seed: A Panthers win and losses by the Saints and either Minnesota OR the Rams.

▪  No. 4 seed: The Panthers would still get a home game as division champs and the fourth seed if they beat the Falcons and the Saints fall to the Bucs.

▪  No. 5 seed: If Carolina loses to Atlanta OR if the Saints knock off Tampa Bay, the Panthers would travel next weekend to the No. 4 seed – either at New Orleans or Los Angeles.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Brrrrr - Watch the ABC11 forecast for New Year's Eve 1:36

Brrrrr - Watch the ABC11 forecast for New Year's Eve

Pause
Roy Williams following win over Wake Forest : “We’ve got to play smarter, we’ve got to play harder” 4:43

Roy Williams following win over Wake Forest : “We’ve got to play smarter, we’ve got to play harder”

Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State 'amazing' 2:41

Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State "amazing"

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:16

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

Cary Arts Center hosts 23rd Annual Kwanzaa Celebration 1:18

Cary Arts Center hosts 23rd Annual Kwanzaa Celebration

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:46

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

Our favorite photos from 2017 2:56

Our favorite photos from 2017

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 0:50

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.' 1:16

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.'

  • What is the best-case scenario for Panthers in playoffs?

    Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person says that the Panthers still have a shot at a No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. A No. 2 seed would mean a first-round bye and at least one home game. The Panthers are guaranteed no worse than the No. 5 seed in the NFC.

What is the best-case scenario for Panthers in playoffs?

View More Video