Carolina Panthers opponents for 2018 almost set. What we know, what’s decided Sunday.

The Panthers’ 2018 schedule will be set by the end of Sunday’s games, and it will include a visit from a familiar face.

In addition to their NFC South rivals, the Panthers will face the NFC East and the AFC North next season.

That means recently acquired Giants general manager Dave Gettleman will be back in Charlotte to put his new team against the team that fired him in July after three playoff berths in four seasons.

A look at the Panthers’ 2018 opponents (pending on whether they finish first or second in the division):

Home: Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Dallas, New York Giants, L.A. Rams OR Seattle, Cincinnati, Baltimore.

Away: Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Philadelphia, Washington, Minnesota OR Detroit, Pittsburgh, Cleveland.