More Videos

Brrrrr - Watch the ABC11 forecast for New Year's Eve 1:36

Brrrrr - Watch the ABC11 forecast for New Year's Eve

Pause
Roy Williams following win over Wake Forest : “We’ve got to play smarter, we’ve got to play harder” 4:43

Roy Williams following win over Wake Forest : “We’ve got to play smarter, we’ve got to play harder”

Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State 'amazing' 2:41

Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State "amazing"

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:16

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

Cary Arts Center hosts 23rd Annual Kwanzaa Celebration 1:18

Cary Arts Center hosts 23rd Annual Kwanzaa Celebration

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:46

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

Our favorite photos from 2017 2:56

Our favorite photos from 2017

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 0:50

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.' 1:16

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.'

  • The Carolina Panthers hit the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

    The Carolina Panthers hit the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Carolina Panthers hit the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
The Carolina Panthers hit the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers opponents for 2018 almost set. What we know, what’s decided Sunday.

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

December 31, 2017 04:11 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

ATLANTA

The Panthers’ 2018 schedule will be set by the end of Sunday’s games, and it will include a visit from a familiar face.

In addition to their NFC South rivals, the Panthers will face the NFC East and the AFC North next season.

That means recently acquired Giants general manager Dave Gettleman will be back in Charlotte to put his new team against the team that fired him in July after three playoff berths in four seasons.

A look at the Panthers’ 2018 opponents (pending on whether they finish first or second in the division):

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Home: Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Dallas, New York Giants, L.A. Rams OR Seattle, Cincinnati, Baltimore.

Away: Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Philadelphia, Washington, Minnesota OR Detroit, Pittsburgh, Cleveland.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Brrrrr - Watch the ABC11 forecast for New Year's Eve 1:36

Brrrrr - Watch the ABC11 forecast for New Year's Eve

Pause
Roy Williams following win over Wake Forest : “We’ve got to play smarter, we’ve got to play harder” 4:43

Roy Williams following win over Wake Forest : “We’ve got to play smarter, we’ve got to play harder”

Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State 'amazing' 2:41

Krzyzewski calls game against ACC rival Florida State "amazing"

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:16

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

Cary Arts Center hosts 23rd Annual Kwanzaa Celebration 1:18

Cary Arts Center hosts 23rd Annual Kwanzaa Celebration

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:46

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

Our favorite photos from 2017 2:56

Our favorite photos from 2017

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 0:50

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.' 1:16

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.'

  • What is the best-case scenario for Panthers in playoffs?

    Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person says that the Panthers still have a shot at a No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. A No. 2 seed would mean a first-round bye and at least one home game. The Panthers are guaranteed no worse than the No. 5 seed in the NFC.

What is the best-case scenario for Panthers in playoffs?

View More Video