Carolina Panthers Cam Newton says team can't panic

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton says team can’t panic

Panthers' Greg Olsen upset about getting hit in the face

Panthers’ Greg Olsen upset about getting hit in the face

Brrrrr - Watch the ABC11 forecast for New Year's Eve

Brrrrr - Watch the ABC11 forecast for New Year's Eve

Roy Williams following win over Wake Forest : "We've got to play smarter, we've got to play harder"

Roy Williams following win over Wake Forest : “We’ve got to play smarter, we’ve got to play harder”

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

Cary Arts Center hosts 23rd Annual Kwanzaa Celebration

Cary Arts Center hosts 23rd Annual Kwanzaa Celebration

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

Our favorite photos from 2017

Our favorite photos from 2017

  The Carolina Panthers hit the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

    The Carolina Panthers hit the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Carolina Panthers hit the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
The Carolina Panthers hit the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons| Summary: Key numbers from Sunday’s game

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 07:58 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

Falcons 22, Panthers 10

Carolina

0

7

0

3

10

Atlanta

7

0

6

9

22

First Quarter

Atl—Freeman 19 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), 10:32.

Second Quarter

Car—Funchess 4 pass from Newton (Gano kick), :50.

Third Quarter

Atl—FG Bryant 30, 6:31.

Atl—FG Bryant 42, 3:44.

Fourth Quarter

Atl—FG Bryant 30, 14:11.

Car—FG Gano 42, 10:34.

Atl—FG Bryant 56, 6:37.

Atl—FG Bryant 33, 2:27.

A—74,141.

Car

Atl

First downs

15

20

Total Net Yards

248

371

Rushes-yards

24-87

26-60

Passing

161

311

Punt Returns

2-15

4-18

Kickoff Returns

1-19

0-0

Interceptions Ret.

0-0

3-23

Comp-Att-Int

14-34-3

28-45-0

Sacked-Yards Lost

2-19

1-6

Punts

7-47.0

5-46.6

Fumbles-Lost

2-0

1-0

Penalties-Yards

5-35

7-60

Time of Possession

25:18

34:42

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Carolina, Newton 11-59, Artis-Payne 5-16, McCaffrey 6-14, Whittaker 1-0, Clay 1-(minus 2). Atlanta, T.Coleman 11-23, Freeman 11-23, Ryan 3-14, Sanu 1-0.

PASSING—Carolina, Newton 14-34-3-180. Atlanta, Ryan 28-45-0-317.

RECEIVING—Carolina, McCaffrey 5-40, Funchess 2-48, Bersin 2-36, Dickson 2-22, Clay 1-15, Olsen 1-10, Whittaker 1-9. Atlanta, Freeman 9-85, Sanu 7-71, J.Jones 5-80, Hooper 3-35, Hardy 2-32, T.Coleman 2-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

    Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person says that the Panthers still have a shot at a No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. A No. 2 seed would mean a first-round bye and at least one home game. The Panthers are guaranteed no worse than the No. 5 seed in the NFC.

What is the best-case scenario for Panthers in playoffs?

