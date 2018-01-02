Gallery: Atlanta Falcons 22, Carolina Panthers 10

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) heads to the sideline after throwing an interception late in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2017. The Falcons won, 22-10.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Brenton Bersin (11) makes a reception in front of Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2017. The game was tied, 7-7, at halftime
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates with wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) after connecting on a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2017. The game was tied, 7-7, at halftime
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) reaches up for a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2017. The game was tied, 7-7, at halftime
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) makes a reception as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) tackles him in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2017. The game was tied, 7-7, at halftime
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) heads upfield as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant (21) closes in during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2017. The game was tied, 7-7, at halftime
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) combines with cornerback Daryl Worley (26) to stop Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2017. The game was tied, 7-7, at halftime
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws downfield against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2017. The game was tied, 7-7, at halftime
Carolina Panthers running back Cameron Artis-Payne (34) finds running room against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2017. The game was tied, 7-7, at halftime
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) jumps and celebrates a long run against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2017. The game was tied, 7-7, at halftime
Carolina Panthers strong safety Mike Adams (29) disrupts a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2017. The game was tied, 7-7, at halftime
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2017. The Falcons won, 22-10.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) reaches out for a lain reception past Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant (21) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2017. The Falcons won, 22-10.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) strides by Carolina Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley (26) after making a reception during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2017. The Falcons won, 22-10.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) late in the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2017. The Falcons won, 22-10.
