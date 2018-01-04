So about that inside info that Saints WR Ted Ginn Jr. might have on the Panthers ...

Getting old doesn’t bother Ted Ginn Jr.; he’s learned to embrace a little gray hair in his eleventh NFL season.
“People keep asking me, ‘How do you keep doing it?’” said Ginn, the former Carolina Panthers wide receiver who signed with the New Orleans Saints for this season. That means a third rematch with his former team, this time in the playoffs Sunday at the Superdome.
The Saints are his fifth NFL team. Ginn spent two separate stints with the Panthers, separated by a season with the Arizona Cardinals in 2014. That stay in Phoenix didn’t work out so well, but the Carolina seasons that bracketed 2014 were some of the best work by Ginn, known for speed that can blow off the top of an opposing secondary.
When Ginn draws criticism, it’s usually been for drops; there were more than a couple times as a Panther when, had he completed a catch, it would have represented a huge gain.
Never miss a local story.
For whatever reason, that’s been corrected this season; the websites that follow such things list Ginn as having two drops all season.
Ginn is playing with a future Hall of Famer in Saints quarterback Drew Brees. In his 17th NFL season, Brees is one of only two players with more NFL experience on this team (defensive tackle Troy McDaniel has 12 seasons).
Ginn says the mystique Brees projects from afar is pretty much what you see up-close.
“He always carries (a presence) on and off the field, whether you knew him or not,” Ginn said. “When I got here, to see how much of a routine he has, to do the same thing every day, it helps you get into a routine, too, in something new.”
Ginn was peppered with media questions this week about what sort of tips he provided the Saints’ coaches concerning his former team. Ginn said the significance of such info is often overstated in a business of such sophisticated scouting.
“They’ve been playing each other for, what, 20-some years now? They know the ins-and-outs,” Ginn said of the Saints and Panthers. “There might be certain situations where I can help in little gray areas, but for the most part, they know these guys.”
Ginn tries to keep up with his former teammates, but that’s not easy to do, with just about every NFL team playing Sundays. It didn’t particularly surprise him when the Panthers dealt wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, a 2014 first-round pick, to the Buffalo Bills at the trade deadline.
“It just shows what they had in the room,” Ginn said of the Panthers’ wide receivers. “Nothing taken away from Kelvin Benjamin, but they were able to maintain the production to make it into the playoffs. That shows you what kind of other guys they had in that room.”
The Panthers had an alternative to Benjamin’s big frame in Devin Funchess. The closest thing Carolina had to Ginn’s speed was Damiere Byrd, but Byrd is now out for the rest of the season with a leg injury.
Ginn says a factor in how well he played as a Panther was his comfort level with the organization. This was about as close as he’s gotten to a home in a career of constant change.
“I had a great time with them, and I think they had a great time with me,” Ginn said. “There is no bad blood, you just keep on moving.”
Ginn has been a major target for Brees: Fifty-three catches for 787 yards and four touchdowns. Like in Carolina, he has also returned some punts and kicks. He started 10 of the 16 regular-season games.
It’s all worked out, and Ginn has no hard feelings about not finishing out his career as a Panther.
“They’re getting it done, they made the playoffs,” Ginn said. “So I guess my absence isn’t all that big.”
Bonnell: 704-358-5129; Twitter: @rick_bonnell
Comments