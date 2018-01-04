Panthers assistant Steve Wilks’ daily message to team stuck with Saints Ted Ginn Jr.

Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn says he knows well why NFL teams with head-coach openings want to talk to Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.
While Wilks coached defense, he also served as assistant head coach, a role that had him addressing the entire team on occasion when Ginn was there. Ginn moved on after last season to the New Orleans Saints, the Panthers’ playoff opponent Sunday.
“He always has a very positive message. He’d keep reminding, ‘Make sure every day is right.’ That’s been a trademark around there,” Ginn said.
“Over the years, he’s learned from some great people: Coach (Ron) Rivera is a great guy, and a great defensive coach, which is (Wilks’) field. As long as you soak everything up, when you get the opportunity, you’ll be fine.”
