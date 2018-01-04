Saints’ Cameron Jordan says why he thinks Tom Brady, not Cam Newton, is NFL ‘outlier’

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has had some fun at Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton’s expense. Earlier this season, he jabbed at Newton’s flamboyant wardrobe choices for postgame news conferences, saying Newton wears “Grandma hats” and saying the Saints “romped” the Panthers, a zinger about Newton rocking a male version of a romper.

No such humor Thursday when Jordan spoke with media following practice. Asked if he gets a kick out of Newton, Jordan replied, “What I get a kick out of is having a game plan and executing that game plan to a ‘T’ this upcoming week. This is playoffs, different focus.”

Jordan did say NFL football is evolving toward Newton’s style, whether it be Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson or Ben Roethlisberger running to open up their ability to throw. The pocket passer, such as New England’s Tom Brady, is now in the minority.

“If you’re talking ‘traditional,’ wouldn’t the outlier be Tom Brady, who stands in the pocket?” Jordan said, adding that it’s only natural Newton would lobby to run more as this season has progressed.

“When you’ve had the success he’s had, why wouldn’t you?” Jordan said. “The way he’s been playing the last half of this season has been spectacular.”