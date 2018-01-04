More Videos

  • He said, She said: Panthers vs Saints in the Big Easy

    Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writers Joe Person and Jourdan Rodrigue give an overview of the Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints in the Big Easy on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. The team's matchup in a NFL wild-card game.

Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writers Joe Person and Jourdan Rodrigue give an overview of the Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints in the Big Easy on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. The team's matchup in a NFL wild-card game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writers Joe Person and Jourdan Rodrigue give an overview of the Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints in the Big Easy on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. The team's matchup in a NFL wild-card game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Saints coach Sean Payton says it’s not a lack of consistency that slowed the Panthers

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

January 04, 2018 09:18 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

METAIRIE, La.

Saints coach Sean Payton got a question from a New Orleans media member Thursday implying the Carolina Panthers have been inconsistent this season. Payton replied a team that wins 11 of 16 games in an NFL so driven by parity doesn’t fit that description.

“They beat the Patriots on the road. It’s the NFL; I’d have a hard time calling them inconsistent,” Payton said. “Early in the season we struggled (a 0-2 start). Part of it is injury; losing a couple of key players.”

Payton said any pimples on the Panthers season can be explained by key injuries, such as missing Greg Olsen, Ryan Kalil or Trai Turner for various stints.

“When you study this team the last two months,” Payton said, “they’ve done a really good job of weathering the injury bugs.”

Bonnell: 704-358-5129; Twitter: @rick_bonnell

