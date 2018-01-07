Gallery: New Orleans Saints 31, Carolina Panthers 26

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is sacked in the closing seconds of the game by New Orleans Saints free safety Vonn Bell (48) as defensive end George Johnson (90) closes in during their NFC Wild Card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018. The Saints won, 31-26.
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano misses a field goal during first quarter action against the New Orleans Saints in NFL Wild Card action on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart leaps through a hole to pick up yardage during first quarter action against the New Orleans Saints in NFL Wild Card action on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano, left, walks off the field after missing a field goal during first quarter action against the New Orleans Saints in NFL Wild Card action on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kaelin Clay (12) misses a pass near the end zone as New Orleans Saints cornerback Ken Crawley (20) defends during the first half in their NFC Wild Card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018. The Saints led, 21-9, at halftime.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. (19) hauls in a pass for a 80-yard touchdown past Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry (24) during the first half in their NFC Wild Card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018. The Saints led, 21-9, at halftime.
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano (9) watches as his field goal attempt misses against the New Orleans Saints during the first half in their NFC Wild Card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018. The Saints led, 21-9, at halftime.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) raises the ball up to gain yardage on a 4th-and -short against the New Orleans Saints during the first half in their NFC Wild Card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018. The Saints led, 21-9, at halftime.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws downfield against the New Orleans Saints during the first half in their NFC Wild Card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018. The Saints led, 21-9, at halftime.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) misses a pass near the end zone as New Orleans Saints cornerback Ken Crawley (20) defends during the first half in their NFC Wild Card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018. The Saints led, 21-9, at halftime.
New Orleans Saints tight end Josh Hill (89) makes a reception between Carolina Panthers free safety Kurt Coleman (20) and strong safety Mike Adams (29) during the first half in their NFC Wild Card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018. The Saints led, 21-9, at halftime.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) tries to stretch to gain yardage for a first down against the New Orleans Saints during the first half in their NFC Wild Card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018. The Saints led, 21-9, at halftime.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half in their NFC Wild Card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018. The Saints led, 21-9, at halftime.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Brenton Bersin (11) makes a reception agiainst New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) during the first half in their NFC Wild Card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018. The Saints led, 21-9, at halftime.
Carolina Panthers free safety Kurt Coleman (20) breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. (19) during the first half in their NFC Wild Card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018. The Saints led, 21-9, at halftime.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) tries to gain yard against New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) during the first half in their NFC Wild Card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018. The Saints led, 21-9, at halftime.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, right, avoids the Carolina Panthers defense following a pass reception during second quarter action in NFL Wild Card action on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
New Orleans Saints fullback Zach Line scores a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during second quarter action against the New Orleans Saints in NFL Wild Card action on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman, right, knocks down a pass meant for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. during second quarter action in NFL Wild Card action on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry, right, attempts to wrap up New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, left, during second quarter action in NFL Wild Card action on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart, center, is swarmed by the New Orleans Saints defense on a run attempt during second quarter action in NFL Wild Card action on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
New Orleans Saints tight end Josh Hill smiles at his teammates as they celebrate his touchdown pass reception during second quarter action against the Carolina Panthers in NFL Wild Card action on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, left, is upended by New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams, right, during first quarter action in NFL Wild Card action on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
New Orleans Saints tight end Josh Hill celebrates his pass reception from quarterback Drew Brees against the Carolina Panthers during second quarter action in NFL Wild Card action on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Brenton Bersin catches a pass over the middle from quarterback Cam Newton during second quarter action against the New Orleans Saints in NFL Wild Card action on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera questions an officials call during second quarter action against the New Orleans Saints in NFL Wild Card action on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Carolina Panthers safety Mike Adams, center, attempts to make the tackle on New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, right, during second quarter action in NFL Wild Card action on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. Looking on at left is Panthers cornerback James Bradberry.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs upfield against the New Orleans Saints during the first half in their NFC Wild Card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018. The Saints led, 21-9, at halftime.
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano (9) connects on a 58-yard field goal as punter Michael Palardy (5) holds against the New Orleans Saints during the first half in their NFC Wild Card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018. The Saints led, 21-9, at halftime.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton yells encouragement to his teammates during first quarter action against the New Orleans Saints in NFL Wild Card action on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton drops back to pass to a receiver during first quarter action against the New Orleans Saints in NFL Wild Card action on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton rushes for yardage as the New Orleans Saints defense looks to make the tackle during first quarter action in NFL Wild Card action on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei rushes in attempt to block a pass by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees during first quarter action in NFL Wild Card action on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera talks with field judge Terry Brown (43) during a timeout in the game against the New Orleans Saints during the first half in their NFC Wild Card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018. The Saints led, 21-9, at halftime.
Carolina Panthers tight end Ed Dickson, right, is unable to reach the first down marker on a pass reception as New Orleans Saints safety Rafael Bush, left, makes the tackle during action in NFL Wild Card action on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kaelin Clay (12) makes a 21-yard reception late in the game during their NFC Wild Card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018. The Saints won, 31-26.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) reaches out for a pass in the endzomne between New Orleans Saints defenders late in the game during their NFC Wild Card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018. The Saints won, 31-26.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is helped up after being poked in the eye on a play against the New Orleans Saints in the second half of their NFC Wild Card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018. The Saints won, 31-26.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) reacts after being sacked during a late-game drive against the New Orleans Saints as offensive tackle Daryl Williams (60) walks up during their NFC Wild Card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018. The Saints won, 31-26.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is attended to after being poked in the eye on a play against the New Orleans Saints in the second half of their NFC Wild Card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018. The Saints won, 31-26.
Carolina Panthers free safety Kurt Coleman (20) tries to stop New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) out of the end zone in the second half of their NFC Wild Card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018. Kamara scored and the Saints won, 31-26.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera looks up at a replay of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) scoring a touchdown in the second half of their NFC Wild Card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018. The Saints won, 31-26.
Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks watches as the team warms up prior to playing the New Orleans Saints in their NFC Wild Card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018.
