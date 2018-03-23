Carolina Panthers expected to sign former Tar Heels safety, might still add youth

The Carolina Panthers are adding a former North Carolina safety – just not that ex-Tar Heels safety.
Free agent safety Da’Norris Searcy is expected to sign with the Panthers as early as Friday, according to a league source with knowledge of the situation. The source requested anonymity because the deal is not yet signed.
Searcy and his agents are working on a two-year deal with Carolina, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Searcy, 29, was released by Tennessee this month after losing his starting spot last season to Johnathan Cyprien.
The Panthers needed an in-the-box safety after cutting Kurt Coleman, and there was speculation they might turn to Tre Boston, the ex-UNC defensive back who played in Charlotte for three seasons.
Instead, they found a veteran strong safety in Searcy, Buffalo’s fourth-round pick in 2011 who spent the past three seasons with the Titans.
Searcy joins veteran free safety Mike Adams in the back end of the Panthers’ secondary. But with Adams turning 37 on Saturday, Carolina likely will still look to get younger at the position through next month’s draft.
Searcy was a starter his first two seasons in Nashville, but became more of a role player in 2017 after Tennessee acquired Cyprien in free agency.
Searcy played in all 16 regular-season games and started six while Cyprien was hurt. The 5-11, 207-pound Searcy collected 23 tackles, one interception and two pass breakups.
Searcy, a native of Decatur, Ga., has played in 107 of a possible 112 games during his seven-year career. He has eight career interceptions, including three in 2014 during his final year in Buffalo.
Searcy has 232 career tackles and 4.5 sacks, with three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
