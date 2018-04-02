If Panthers pick a DB at No. 24, as seems likely, these 6 should be considered

With about three weeks remaining before the 2018 NFL draft, the Carolina Panthers are wrapping up Pro Day visits and continue to host prospects for top-30 workouts.

It's unlikely the team will make any more significant moves in free agency before the draft.

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney has a "best player available" mentality for the No. 24 pick in the draft, but is certainly not blind to the immediate needs of the team.

"Best player available" might actually mean "best player available at the position of biggest need."

And because the Panthers are still without a starting safety to pair with veteran Mike Adams and are thin at cornerback despite the addition of Ross Cockrell in free agency, defensive back is a priority .

The Panthers especially need to select a safety early in the draft. And if they select a cornerback, it shows they aren't set on Cockrell as a starter opposite James Bradberry, and want to add even more competition as the secondary continues its rebuild.

Carolina picks too late to have a shot at top prospects such as corners Minkah Fitzpatrick and Denzel Ward and safety Derwin James.

But this year's class of defensive backs includes pretty promising talent likely to be available late in the first round.

Six defensive backs the Panthers could target at No. 24:

Justin Reid, S, Stanford

My projected pick for the Panthers at No. 24 is Reid, and I'm stickin' with him. Reid fills a day-one starting need after the release of Kurt Coleman. Reid is versatile and plays both physically and intelligently, with the solid ball skills Carolina has prioritized.

Head coach Ron Rivera said after Coleman was released that the Panthers would want to bring in a player who filled not only Coleman's on-field responsibility, but also his leadership. And Hurney wants to get younger and faster at safety.

Reid checks all of these boxes.

Reid has a visit scheduled with Carolina in the coming days, a source confirmed to the Observer.

Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

Jackson might not fall to No. 24, but some mock drafts have recently projected him to the Panthers at that spot.

Carolina's secondary has struggled to make plays on the ball for two seasons, and Jackson could immediately help, with some of the better ball-skills in this class.

Rotoworld draft analyst Josh Norris wrote of Jackson, "anticipates certain routes and understands he has sideline help. Very good in isolation in the red zone. It is his ball in the air, and Jackson’s receiver background likely plays a role in that."

The Panthers were on-site at Iowa's pro day.

Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

Not only is Alexander one of the draft's standout cornerbacks, he's also a Charlotte native and former Rocky River High star.

His stock is rising after running a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, and he has impressive agility..

Alexander had a private visit mid-March in Charlotte with the Panthers, a source told the Observer.

Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

Harrison is big (6-foot-3 and 205 pounds), fast and physical, three of several traits Carolina wants in its defensive backs especially in run support and blitz packages.

He has been dealing with a hamstring injury according to reports, so he hasn't gotten to much of the speed testing — but there is plenty of film on the early-entrant for coaches to watch.

Mike Hughes, CB, UCF

Hughes impresses on film, and made up for a mediocre NFL combine performance at his pro day — where Panthers defensive backs coach Curtis Fuller worked him out.

Off-the-field issues at UNC forced a transfer to UCF, where Hughes had no further problems and was a leader during the Knights' undefeated 2017 season.

Hughes will also meet with the Panthers mid-April, a source told the Observer.

Jessie Bates, S, Wake Forest

A caveat is necessary here: It's unlikely that Bates goes as early as No. 24.

Instead, he could be a great option for the Panthers should they trade down to pile up second-round picks. And don't rule that out.

Bates doesn't believe he has a ceiling. He worked his way up from a two-star recruit to a potential second-day NFL draft pick as an early draft entrant. He is versatile and has the size the Panthers like (6-foot-2 and 195 pounds), with good ball skills and a high football IQ. He also can be a return specialist.

Bates will meet locally with the Panthers this month, a source told the Observer.