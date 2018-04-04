A 7-round mock draft for the Carolina Panthers? Our early projections ...

The Carolina Panthers are in the process of building their draft board, and it will be fluid even throughout April's NFL draft.

Still, I'll take a shot at what that seven-round draft might look like for the Panthers in three weeks. My strategy was not necessarily to grab the best overall player available each pick, but to evaluate top needs and choose best talent according to that need. This, to me, is the most efficient way to maximize immediate impact with so many areas in which Carolina needs help.

Round 1, No. 24: Justin Reid, S, Stanford

Stanford safety Justin Reid fills the most immediate need the Panthers currently have: A starting safety to replace Kurt Coleman. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

I have written quite a bit about Reid, the versatile safety out of Stanford. He fills the top need on the roster after free agency and is both physically and mentally capable of being a Day-1 starter opposite Mike Adams. He checks the boxes for general manager Marty Hurney and head coach Ron Rivera: Immediate leadership, youth and speed.

It almost makes too much sense.

Of course, I could also see this pick being Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander or perhaps Maryland wide receiver D.J. Moore, in whom Carolina has shown great interest.

I can additionally see a scenario in which Hurney trades down to stock later picks, ultimately selecting Wake Forest safety Jessie Bates in the late first or very early second.

Round 2, No. 55: Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State

Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki offers the kind of pass-catching tight end who would be attractive to the Carolina Panthers, but he's not much of a blocker, despite his efforts. Gene J. Puskar AP

This pick operates with the assumption that South Dakota State's Dallas Goedert and South Carolina's Hayden Hurst are picked before the Panthers select at No. 55. It's not unlikely as the two are regarded as more "complete" tight ends.

Gesicki is not a blocker. I watched him hit the sleds after practice every day for two years and admired the time he put in, but he never really got comfortable with his hand in the dirt. On paper, Carolina's current need is a No. 2 tight end who can dig in and hit somebody.

But the Panthers can find those anywhere. What they can't find as easily, and really need, is an heir to Greg Olsen.

Gesicki is an athletic phenomenon. At 6-foot-5, he ran a 4.54-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine last month and thinks he can be faster. He also has 34-inch arms, a 41-inch vertical, an 11-foot broad jump, a highlight reel of various slam dunks on a basketball court and well, you get the picture.

He can be a massive threat for quarterback Cam Newton on any length of route, in the red zone and on high balls. His athleticism will make errant throws look clean. And the Panthers still need weapons for Newton, despite adding Torrey Smith and Jarius Wright in free agency.

Round 3, No. 85: Kerryon Johnson RB, Auburn

The Panthers need a running back after cutting Jonathan Stewart this spring. A mid-rounder like Auburn's Kerryon Johnson could give them the combination of power and versatility they want, without picking too early. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)

Rivera and Hurney have made it clear that current running back Cameron Artis-Payne will get a shot to compete for the power back role alongside dynamic Christian McCaffrey.

But they also will draft a running back, and Johnson seems to be a good fit. Rivera expressed a desire for a back who can run downhill and loosen a defensive line, but also be an effective weapon in the passing game (likely on screens and slants).

Plus, who doesn't want to see two Auburn backs competing in camp?

Round 3, No. 88: Chad Thomas, DE, Miami

Defensive end Chad Thomas is surprisingly agile and flexible despite his 6-foot-6 frame. He could be an answer to the Panthers' need for depth at edge-rusher. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

I like Thomas a lot as a prospect and think he's fascinating as a person as well — he has his own music production label and is really gifted, even producing a track for rapper Rick Ross. He also plays nine instruments.

The Panthers, after cutting Charles Johnson this spring, ultimately need a player who can rotate with veteran Julius Peppers. Thomas is explosive, and surprisingly agile and flexible for his 6-foot-6 frame.

Round 5, No. 161: Dejon Allen, C/G, Hawaii

Hawaii offensive lineman Dejon Allen is a little bit of a project, but extremely versatile. He played guard, tackle and center in college and might ultimately be best-suited at center, where the Panthers need a plan once Ryan Kalil retires. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)

Allen is extremely athletic but a bit of a project. He can play center, guard and tackle, which gives him the versatility Carolina values, and can afford to be developed into his high potential with center/guard Tyler Larsen on the roster.

Perhaps his best future is at center, which the Panthers will value with longtime starter Ryan Kalil in his final season.

Round 6, No. 197: Shaquem Griffin, LB/S, University of Central Florida

Griffin is an excellent pass-rusher from both safety and linebacker. He has tremendous drive and athleticism and blew people away at the combine earlier this month with his 4.38-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-1 and 227 pounds.

I’d hope that teams select him earlier, because strictly as a player he is a third-rounder. Teams might be hesitant because Griffin is missing his left hand.

If the Panthers have a shot at drafting him, they should. He can play the hybrid nickel role the Panthers have favored with Shaq Thompson and veteran Colin Jones over the last several years. He could be a valuable backup if Thompson takes more reps at traditional linebacker with starter Thomas Davis in his final season. He'd also lend excellent ability on special teams.

Round 7, No. 234: Jake Wieneke, WR, South Dakota State

A bit of a sleeper in this draft, Wieneke is a big, physical red-zone threat who was insanely productive in college (59 touchdowns in four years). Carolina wants to get faster and Wieneke isn't exactly a speedster, but is a nice route-runner who could be used situationally. The Panthers might even look into developing him as a tight end.

Round 7, No. 242: Omari Williams, CB, Samford

Carolina has shown it likes finding corners from lesser-known schools (Josh Norman, James Bradberry) and Williams could be next in line.

Williams would have a lot to prove, but might add depth to the outside cornerback rotation.

After adding Ross Cockrell in free agency, the Panthers want more competition to elevate the play of Bradberry, Kevon Seymour and LaDarius Gunter. They also have Corn Elder and Cole Luke returning from injury (both are nickels who can play the outside).

Bonus predictions

▪ Top UDFA: Dual-threat TCU quarterback Kenny Hill needs some work on his accuracy and is undersized, but could be a quality backup.

▪ Top sleeper pick: Parry Nickerson, CB, Tulane

▪ Trades? Trades. I can see Carolina trading down to stockpile picks in the second and third rounds, adding prospects such as LSU cornerback Donte Jackson (who can play all over the defensive backfield and is blazing fast) and Penn State receiver DaeSean Hamilton.