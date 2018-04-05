Latest mocks target Panthers' biggest needs, with an often-debated exception

Now that the final stretch before the 2018 NFL draft is upon us, team draft boards — the evaluations that actually matter — are starting to take shape and mock drafts are getting a little more specific.

We don't know what exactly is on the Carolina Panthers' constantly evolving draft board. We do know that team needs remain the same and that there is a high priority placed on getting younger and faster on both sides of the ball — and particularly in the defensive backfield.

Let's take a look at some of the projections — including my own seven-round mock draft — for the 24th pick:

I picked Stanford safety Justin Reid as the Panthers' selection at No. 24.

What I think: "He fills the top need on the roster after free agency and is physically and mentally capable of being a Day-1 starter opposite Mike Adams."

Devil's advocate: At No. 24, Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander of Charlotte's Rocky River High could be the pick, adding local flair as well as a solid skill set.

Non-defensive picks might include Maryland receiver D.J. Moore, or UTEP guard Will Hernandez, although each might be a slight reach. . I was pretty opposed to the idea of a tight end at No. 24, but it would be hard to pass on South Carolina's Hayden Hurst, if available.

With so much fluidity , the Panthers could very well trade down to stockpile later-round picks. If they do, Wake Forest safety Jessie Bates is an option. More on him a little later.

Wake Forest cornerback Jessie Bates III (3) is gaining steam in the conversation for the Carolina Panthers' first pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Chuck Burton AP

SBNation's Dan Kadar: Jessie Bates, S, Wake Forest

What Kadar thinks: "Meet the surprise first-round party crasher. Safety is overwhelmingly Carolina’s biggest need in the draft, and Bates is the top one available."

What I think: Kadar is right about Carolina's need at safety and Bates' potential. If Reid weren't already the hill I've decided to die on, I'd keep an eye on Bates. He declared for the draft as a redshirt sophomore, so inexperience might be the only thing that causes foot-dragging among NFL teams.

What Brinson thinks: "Giving up on Daryl Worley in the Torrey Smith trade continues to leave the secondary as a serious position of need."

What I think: This would be a solid choice. Oliver has the length and athleticism the Panthers want at corner, and is probably a sleeper pick for them should they stay at No. 24.

But I still believe that a first-round caliber safety is the most pressing need , especially with the addition of cornerback Ross Cockrell in free agency. If there's a way for the Panthers to fill both positions earlier than their second-round pick at No. 55, they should go for it.

Bleacher Report's Chris Roling: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

What Roling thinks: No details available.

What I think: I understand many Panthers fans aren't sold on Matt Kalil, but it's my steadfast belief that reaching on a starting-caliber tackle in the draft would be hugely inefficient. Imagine justifying watching Miller sit while paying the rest of a $55.5 million contract ($25 million guaranteed) to Kalil. Carolina simply isn't going to give up on Kalil one year in, and Miller is not a depth player. He's a starter, this season or next. And, at 6-foot-9 and 310 pounds, he would probably have been a Dave Gettleman pick.

This is also where the "take the best player available" mentality gets dicey, too. Some believe that is the way to go, despite roster needs.

I disagree. Carolina did that — or believed they were — when they drafted Vernon Butler No. 31 overall in 2016. Butler has largely been a rotation player behind Kawann Short, and he'll likely stay there with Short locked in to a big-money deal. Butler also was not the backup plan for the loss of Star Lotulelei in free agency. At No. 24, the priority should be "best player available at highest need."

Carolina definitely needs to add depth on the offensive line in this draft. But they should not use a first-round pick on depth again.

Calvin Ridley is the top receiver off the board in some mock drafts, but falls at times to No. 24 - where the Carolina Panthers pick. Mark J. Rebilas USA TODAY Sports

What Zierlein thinks: "If Ridley were to tumble this far, it would be hard for the Panthers to pass on such a game-ready talent for (quarterback) Cam Newton to utilize."

What I think: Zierlein is correct in that it would be extremely difficult for the Panthers to pass on Ridley, who the analyst has as the first receiver off the board in his latest mock draft.