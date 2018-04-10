Panthers made wide receiver moves in free agency. Visits suggest they aren't done.

Carolina Panthers general manager Marty Hurney spent the first week of the new NFL year making over the team's wide receiver room.
He might not be done.
The Panthers are hosting some of the top wideouts in the draft for top-30 visits this week, according to a league source and published reports.
Memphis' Anthony Miller was in Monday, Maryland's D.J. Moore visited Tuesday and Alabama's Calvin Ridley is expected in Charlotte on Wednesday. Texas A&M receiver Christian Kirk also has a visit scheduled with the Panthers.
The 2018 draft has what is considered a deep group of wide receivers, although there is increasing speculation that none of them will be selected in the first 15 picks.
That means Hurney and the Panthers could have their pick of wideouts at No. 24, if they choose to go that route. ESPN's Todd McShay had the Panthers taking Moore and Ridley in separate, multi-round mock drafts in recent days.
The Panthers are trying to give quarterback Cam Newton more weapons while adding speed at several positions, including receiver. They traded for Eagles speed receiver Torrey Smith about a week before the start of free agency, and signed former Vikings slot receiver Jarius Wright to a three-year, $7.5 million contract.
But they're looking at other positions besides wideout for their first-round pick.
South Carolina's Hayden Hurst, widely viewed as the top tight end in the draft, was in Charlotte to meet the Panthers last week. Carolina also has hosted Georgia running back Nick Chubb, and has Stanford safety Justin Reid on tap for a visit, according to reports.
