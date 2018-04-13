Dez Bryant to Carolina Panthers? Here's what our sources told us

Veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant, who became a free agent Friday after the Dallas Cowboys released him, indicated to Dallas reporters that he'd like to join an NFC East rival to face his former team twice a season.
The Cowboys play the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte next season and are in the midst of a wide receiver rebuild. But Carolina is not expected to pursue Bryant, according to two sources.
Bryant, 29, a three-time Pro Bowler, hasn't had a 1,000-yard receiving season since 2014. Bryant also has a big, diva-like personality and is thought to be looking for more money than the Panthers might be willing to pay -- or afford.
Carolina is $5.33 million below the salary cap, according to the latest figures from the NFLPA.
The Panthers traded for veteran speed receiver Torrey Smith last month, and also signed free agent slot receiver Jarius Wright.
Still, general manager Marty Hurney might not be done addressing the position. The Panthers hosted some of the top wideouts for pre-draft visits this week, a group led by Alabama's Calvin Ridley, Maryland's D.J. Moore, Texas A&M's Christian Kirk and Memphis' Anthony Miller.
