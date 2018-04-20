Carolina Panthers released their 2018 schedule. Fans on Twitter were eager to pounce.

The Carolina Panthers found out Thursday night when and where they'll play each opponent on the 2018 NFL schedule.

Leaks during the day spoiled some of the surprise for the official unveiling, but also gave Panthers fans an early start with social media reaction.

I'M SO READY! CAN WE START THIS WEEKEND???? #KeepPounding — jimmybritt (@jimmybritt) April 20, 2018

Yes, the season can't start soon enough for many. Panthers fans were ready to pounce.

Some fans are already steeling for the inevitable down-to-the wire games.

Among the highlights of the schedule, the Panthers' first Week 1 home game since 2013. That's been a sore point for coach Ron Rivera.

A week one game at home?!?? — naomi wan kenobi (@fadesintime) April 20, 2018 MIRACLES *DO* HAPPEN



though we really owe coach for this one. @RiverboatRonHC expressed his displeasure and the league listened! — Jordan (@heelsrule1988) April 20, 2018

This home opener is against the Dallas Cowboys, who are 5-0 against Carolina in Bank of America Stadium regular-season games. But at least the Cowboys won't get to wear their lucky white uniforms.

That’s good, because Dallas will be wearing the Bad luck blue, on hopefully a 90 plus degree day at BofA — Alex Wise (@AlexDWise) April 19, 2018 You start the season off with a loss, but can build from there! pic.twitter.com/EDzJBb7FI9 — Kris Kizer (@Mr_Kris_Kizer) April 20, 2018

Fans didn't seem to be happy about an early bye (Week 4).

pic.twitter.com/VCNRaFQrrN — Josh Ebbs (@JEbbs10) April 20, 2018 As a highly qualified conspiracy theorist and confirmed paranoid, I am convinced this was done purposefully to keep Thomas Davis off the field for the maximum time possible. #FireGoodell — James Edgar (@jamesedgar70) April 20, 2018

A Dec. 9 game in Cleveland, a city that averages about 13 inches of snow for that month, brought some frosty reactions.





pic.twitter.com/M7pRmqe9TS — Jamie Lane (@autodoc21) April 20, 2018 I was just there 2 weeks ago and it was very cold. I can’t imagine how it will be in December next to the water. At least the Rock n Roll hall of fame is next door so you can go there also. pic.twitter.com/r3OqmIZALy — Jimmy Russell (@nygnyyfan) April 20, 2018

But there's a game in Florida the week before.

December is a great time for a road trip to Tampa — Norv Turner's Adopted Son (@RobGuy3) April 19, 2018

Though there are two prime-time games — a Thursday night (Nov. 10 at Pittsburgh) and a Monday night (Dec. 17 hosting New Orleans) — on the slate, some fans felt that wasn't enough. (It should be noted that flex scheduling might add Sunday night games.)

Not right now, but flex scheduling could change that — CSH (@cpsonyt) April 20, 2018 Because we didn’t d win our division — Jacob Ɲ. Jeralds (@bigjeralds) April 20, 2018

No matter what the schedule, optimism reigns this time of year.



