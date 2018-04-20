Carolina Panthers released their 2018 schedule. Fans on Twitter were eager to pounce.

The Carolina Panthers found out Thursday night when and where they'll play each opponent on the 2018 NFL schedule.
Leaks during the day spoiled some of the surprise for the official unveiling, but also gave Panthers fans an early start with social media reaction.
Yes, the season can't start soon enough for many. Panthers fans were ready to pounce.
Some fans are already steeling for the inevitable down-to-the wire games.
Among the highlights of the schedule, the Panthers' first Week 1 home game since 2013. That's been a sore point for coach Ron Rivera.
This home opener is against the Dallas Cowboys, who are 5-0 against Carolina in Bank of America Stadium regular-season games. But at least the Cowboys won't get to wear their lucky white uniforms.
Fans didn't seem to be happy about an early bye (Week 4).
A Dec. 9 game in Cleveland, a city that averages about 13 inches of snow for that month, brought some frosty reactions.
But there's a game in Florida the week before.
Though there are two prime-time games — a Thursday night (Nov. 10 at Pittsburgh) and a Monday night (Dec. 17 hosting New Orleans) — on the slate, some fans felt that wasn't enough. (It should be noted that flex scheduling might add Sunday night games.)
No matter what the schedule, optimism reigns this time of year.
