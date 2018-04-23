Perfect receiver for Carolina Panthers exists in NFL draft ... in the middle rounds

The perfect receiver for the Carolina Panthers might not be a first-round pick, or maybe even a second.
While stellar prospects Calvin Ridley and D.J. Moore have been popular first-round projections at No. 24, the roster might have too many other pertinent holes to fill with starting-caliber players to take a wideout in the first round.
But Penn State's Daesean Hamilton can do everything Panthers quarterback Cam Newton needs and more. He can be the complementary piece the receiving corps needs, following the addition of Torrey Smith and Jarius Wright in free agency.
And selecting Hamilton in the third round would allow flexibility to address other needs higher in the draft.
Hamilton gained some notoriety when Penn State played Pitt in 2016. He dropped a potential game-winning touchdown and afterward was distraught.
It then became apparent that Hamilton was made of different stuff: Crying so hard that his glasses fogged up, he came out of the locker room to speak to media about the pivotal play and put the blame on himself.
Hamilton used that moment as motivation, transforming his body, becoming a team captain and breaking Penn State's receptions record just five games into his senior season.
"I still use that to this day," he said. "It's a motivational tool, a tactic so I'll never have a situation like that again."
Dazzling at Shrine Game
Years later, Hamilton might be the best route-runner in this draft, with a sure set of hands to match.
He dazzled scouts and analysts with his ability at Shrine Game workouts and earned himself a Senior Bowl invite.
He creates space almost immediately at the line of scrimmage, and cuts without losing speed, which ultimately offers a quarterback a wide window to target.
"Route-running is something that stuck out to me," Hamilton said, reminiscing about meetings with former Penn State receivers coach Josh Gattis early in his career. Gattis recognized Hamilton's eye for technique and detail, and moved him into the slot as a top target for quarterback Trace McSorley in Penn State's first-ever spread attack.
"It came easy to me, but we really just started building on top of that and I started perfecting my craft," Hamilton said. "That started to make the game a lot easier for me, when I realized that I could almost get open at will."
A target for Newton
That's Hamilton's pitch to general managers. That, and versatility.
It's a misconception that he's just a slot receiver — a categorization placed on him by some analysts.
Hamilton prides himself on being the ultimate complementary receiver — find a need for him, and he'll be there. He has lined up in the slot (with an FBS-leading 845 yards from that position in 2017, according to Pro Football Focus). But he's also an experienced outside receiver.
"I feel like I can bring versatility in that aspect," he said. "I played four years at school and learned a couple of different systems. I'm comfortable in the game of football.
"I don't feel like I'm just a slot guy. I did find a niche last year, because that's where I was needed."
But, Hamilton added, he was a deep threat as well.
Hamilton was actually the most reliable deep threat in the country in 2017, with a deep-catch rate of 73.3 percent, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). Hamilton doesn't have lights-out burner speed, so some of these were contested. But he also tracks the ball extremely well, and uses his body and hands to keep defensive backs out of position and come up with the catch. He had a contested-catch rate of 61 percent last season, No. 22 in the country according to PFF.
A receiver who can line up anywhere, get open quickly and open a wide catch window for a quarterback? Who might be a steal in the third round?
That's exactly what Carolina needs.
'Different stuff'
The Panthers are certainly savvy to Hamilton: A source told the Observer that wide receivers coach Lance Taylor flew out a day before Penn State's pro day to spend time with Hamilton.
When he did, he had the chance to get to know Hamilton off the field.
There, Hamilton shows once again that he's made of different stuff. He's the son of two 20-year Marines, born on a military base in Japan. Head coach Ron Rivera, who also grew up in a military family, might appreciate.
He'd definitely appreciate Hamilton's mother, Magdeline ("Max"), a formidable matriarch who sends Hamilton uplifting text messages every morning.
Hamilton also draws motivation from his autistic older brother, Darius, who he helped his parents care for as Max fought breast cancer when Hamilton was just 10 years old.
Darius, 24, is non-verbal and often needs help with everyday tasks. As an NFL player, Hamilton wants to be sure he will always be able to provide the resources Darius needs.
In just a few days, he'll hear his name called to do just that.
And if they're patient, the Panthers could be the ones calling it.
Comments