Former Panthers CB Daryl Worley signs with new team after arrest, release by Eagles

That didn't take long.
Daryl Worley, the former Carolina Panthers cornerback who started a majority of the past two seasons, has signed with the Oakland Raiders, according to multiple reports.
Worley was originally a third-round selection by Carolina in the 2016 NFL draft, the same draft where they picked James Bradberry in the second round. Those picks came after the loss of Josh Norman in free agency earlier that year. Worley played in 16 games and started 11 as a rookie, recording one interception and nine passes defensed. Last season, he split time with Kevon Seymour at cornerback and played fewer snaps.
Then in March, the Panthers traded Worley — who is originally from Philadelphia — to the Super Bowl champion Eagles in exchange for receiver Torrey Smith.
But Worley's tenure in Philadelphia didn't last long. On April 15, just over a week ago and without having played a game for the Eagles, the 23-year-old cornerback was released following an arrest by Philadelphia police. According to reports, Worley was found passed out in a vehicle blocking the highway. He was then tasered and arrested, and a gun was also recovered from the scene.
In addition to being released, Worley faced six charges following his arrest, including driving under the influence, possession of an instrument of crime and resisting arrest.
As for Worley's new team, the Oakland Raiders have a long history of signing players with off-the-field issues. Recently the team released Aldon Smith, a linebacker with multiple arrests for domestic violence, driving under the influence, and other charges. The Raiders originally signed Smith after he was released by the San Francisco 49ers, who had previously cut him following a different arrest.
Oakland's history with off-the-field issues and players extends beyond Smith though, as in the past decade the team has also dealt with Sean Smith (assault), Rolando McClain (firearms), Darrius Heyward-Bey (driving under the influence), and Sebastian Janikowski (assault/driving under the influence).
The terms of Worley's deal were not released, but Oakland does need help in the secondary. The Raiders were last in the NFL in interceptions in 2017 and also ranked among the bottom of the league in yards allowed per pass attempt.
