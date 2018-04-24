Panthers open to trading down in NFL draft. Should they? And what could they get?

The Carolina Panthers have more flexibility in this year's NFL draft with the No. 24 pick than they did with the No. 8 pick last year.
That's a good thing, because they have more needs this year, too.
Or, in the words of general manager Marty Hurney just two days before the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, more options at the pick point.
"I think we're in a little bit of a unique position because especially in the early rounds, outside of quarterback, we could bring a player in if we think he will have an impact," Hurney said Tuesday.
But what about trading down? Hurney said he thinks the strength of this year's draft is in the second and third rounds.
That's in part beneficial to the Panthers, because they have a second-round pick and two third-round picks.
But No. 24 is kind of a gray area. At that point, the board is likely to be clogged with fringe receivers and defensive backs, most of whom have gotten a long look from Carolina's staff.
Hurney said Carolina is open to trading up or down. The only collateral off the table, in fact, is the first-round pick in 2019.
I have to imagine, based on his appraisal of the second and third rounds, that it's more likely the Panthers trade down for multiple second-round picks, and perhaps the fourth-round pick that they lack.
That could put them into a position to find a starting cornerback and safety, add receiving help for Cam Newton and find a center/guard to help an offensive line that is missing All-Pro Andrew Norwell and staring at a swan song from Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil. The third or fourth round also seems to be the best place to add a running back to compete with Cameron Artis-Payne, and an edge-rusher for depth, two pressing needs for Carolina.
But with so much strength in the second, third and even fourth round, it might be hard to find a trade partner willing to part with those picks to move to the fringe of the first round at No. 24.
But consider this: A position that will likely fall to that "gray" area is wide receiver. And after free agency inflated the market at receiver, teams will want to snag young wideouts in the first round — where the fifth-year option lets them avoid shelling out big dollars until they absolutely have to.
Tight ends, too, especially with Mike Gesicki, Dallas Goedert and Hayden Hurst all projecting as fringe first and second-rounders.
I think Hurney would be able to find a trade partner, and would enjoy the added picks in the second, third and fourth rounds.
Trade partners could include the Colts, a team in the midst of a rebuild who might want to snag No. 24 in exchange for Nos. 36 (they also pick at No. 37) and No. 67.
Or perhaps the Giants see a quarterback or offensive lineman they like falling to No. 24 and trade their picks at 34 and 69. If former Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman does take running back Saquon Barkley at No. 2, he doesn't pick again until No. 34. It seems highly likely he'd want to edge back into the first with a willing partner.
But will it happen?
Soon, we'll know for certain.
Comments