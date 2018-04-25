One last 7-round Carolina Panthers mock draft, with Dave Gettleman in starring role

Let me open this mock draft with an aside: I still really like the idea of the Carolina Panthers picking Stanford safety Justin Reid at No. 24.

I also really like the idea of them picking Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson, or Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander at No. 24.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Heck, I like the idea of the Panthers selecting a Day-1 impact player for their secondary with the 24th pick in Thursday night's NFL draft.

But I'd also like to explore this idea: What if they trade down?

There are many needs on this roster, including safety, cornerback, receiver, running back, tight end, interior offensive line and defensive end. And general manager Marty Hurney's evaluation of this draft class shows the highest value in the second and third rounds.

So with this mock draft, I predict (and that's a key word, folks) a trade down, to add a second and third-round pick. That would give Carolina five picks in the highest-valued part of this draft. My projection estimates a mathematical-value trade with former Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman's New York Giants. In this projection, Gettleman, fresh from the selection of running back Saquon Barkley second overall, is champing at the bit to get back into the first round for a quarterback or offensive lineman and would be a willing trade partner.

The mock draft would then look as follows:

Wake Forest safety Jessie Bates' stock in the NFL draft has started to rise steadily as he visits teams in recent weeks. Darron Cummings AP Photo

Round 2, pick 34 (from NYG): Jessie Bates, S, Wake Forest

I believe the Panthers are high on Bates, a "true center-field" safety with great ball skills at a high area of need. Bates is a long-term investment type of player, and Carolina needs that in its secondary after releasing Kurt Coleman this spring.

Round 2, pick 55: Billy Price, C/G, Ohio State

Price might fall to the second round only because of his pectoral injury, suffered during the NFL scouting combine, and the high-rising stock of other guards and centers such as Will Hernandez, Frank Ragnow and James Daniels. Carolina would get insurance at guard and the heir to Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil.

This pick, of course, could switch with Daniels or even Ragnow — it's likely at least one of them falls.

Round 3, pick 69 (from NYG): Donte Jackson, CB, LSU

If the Panthers don't take a corner at No. 24, Jackson would be a solid option.

Jackson fills a need for Carolina to get faster on both sides of the ball — he ran a 4.32-second 40-yard dash. He's a little undersized at 5-foot-10, shorter than the Panthers' typical desire for outside corners. While the Panthers don't lack depth at nickel, Jackson can also lend versatility there.





Carolina reportedly had a private workout with Jackson.

Defensive end Chad Thomas is surprisingly agile and flexible despite his 6-foot-6 frame. He could be an answer to the Panthers' need for depth at edge-rusher. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Round 3, pick 85: Chad Thomas, DE, Miami

I predicted Thomas in my earlier mock draft, and I am sticking with that pick. Thomas is a great athlete who could fill the spot vacated by Charles Johnson, in rotation with Julius Peppers. He also met with the Panthers this spring.

Former Penn State wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton makes a catch as he warms up to run routes during Penn State Pro Day on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Holuba Hall. Several Panthers personnel were in attendance, and a source told the Observer that receivers coach Lance Taylor flew out a day prior to spend time with Hamilton. (Abby Drey, Centre Daily Times)

Round 3, pick 88: DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State

A catch-all receiver who can plug in both inside and out, Hamilton is the perfect weapon for quarterback Cam Newton and a receivers room looking to round out after the additions of Torrey Smith and Jarius Wright, and hopeful return of Curtis Samuel.

Arizona State running back Kalen Ballage, shown breaking a tackle in the Senior Bowl, is the type of big, physical back the Panthers need to replace Jonathan Stewart. Brynn Anderson AP

Round 5, pick 161: Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State

When I think of adding Ballage, a big power runner who runs receiver/tight end routes, to the Panthers' roster, I think about what new offensive coordinator Norv Turner's system has done in the past with downhill runners who can be dynamic. Using Ballage in tandem with Christian McCaffrey is an exciting idea.

Round 6, pick 197: Andrew Vallert, TE, Weber State

NBC Sports/Rotoworld analyst Josh Norris tipped me off to Vallert, specifically his athleticism as a pass-catcher. It's more likely Carolina is looking for a receiving tight end to develop behind Greg Olsen than a player who will directly compete with his snaps this fall.

Former Kannapolis A.L. Brown player Brandon Parker went from two-star high school player to second-round NFL draft prospect at N.C. A&T. Greensboro News and Record Joseph Rodriguez

Round 7, pick 234: Brandon Parker, T, N.C. A&T

The Panthers could stand to add tackle depth, and Parker is a big-framed prospect (6-foot-8 and 305 pounds) with some potential. He might not be on the board at this point, but this pick should be used for tackle or interior offensive line depth regardless.

Round 7, pick 242: Kenny Hill, QB, TCU

Hill is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback with a promising arm, though he needs work on his accuracy. The Panthers had a presence at TCU's Pro Day, according to reports.

Hurney conveyed interest this week in bringing in a backup quarterback in the draft, either as a development project or future trade piece.