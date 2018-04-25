Offensive playmaker or starting caliber CB for Panthers? Here's how they get both.

For the past several weeks I’ve been pounding the table for the Carolina Panthers to take an offensive playmaker for Cam Newton at No. 24.

That’s what I would do, but I’m not convinced that’s what Carolina will do.

I believe general manager Marty Hurney when he says the team’s board is set up to take the best player available throughout the draft.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the Panthers are going to take a quarterback in the first round, though I’m not ruling it out on Day 3. And I’d be surprised if the Panthers drafted a defensive tackle with the 24th pick, and moderately surprised if they took an edge rusher in the first round.

But I wouldn’t necessarily rule out a linebacker early in the draft. Thomas Davis will miss the first four games of what might be his final season, and Panthers coach Ron Rivera has always been a big believer of adding to his team’s strongest position groups.

Ultimately, I think the best value late in the first round is at cornerback, and the Panthers need someone who can step in immediately in a division that features two of the league’s top quarterbacks in Drew Brees and Matt Ryan.

Here’s my round-by-round mock draft for the Panthers:

Round 1, pick 24: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

This isn’t a sentimental pick because Alexander is a Charlotte guy, although that local connection is cool. Alexander, who starred at Rocky River, has the speed, instinctive ball skills and swagger to start opposite James Bradberry from the first day of camp. UCF’s Mike Hughes and Iowa’s Josh Jackson also are options here. But Alexander has better speed and doesn’t have the baggage that Hughes brings.

Round 2, pick 55: Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State

I’ve been high on Georgia running back Nick Chubb as the choice to replace Jonathan Stewart as the Panthers’ thunder to Christian McCaffrey’s lightning. But I think Penny, who led the country in rushing last season, is the better all-around back. Penny was faster than Chubb at the combine, but he also has big-time power. According to Pro Football Focus, Penny ranked first among all RBs in the draft for yards after contact when hit at or behind the line.

Round 3, pick 85: Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame

The son of a two-time Mr. Universe and a mother of German descent, the 6-5, 214-pound St. Brown would give the Panthers another big-bodied wide receiver with Devin Funchess. Marty Hurney seemed to be getting away from that model when he traded Kelvin Benjamin, but St. Brown is much faster than Benjamin. Plus, I could see Norv Turner using St. Brown as a pass-catching tight end in certain packages.

Round 3, pick 88: Chad Thomas, DE, Miami

Thomas is a popular third-round pick for the Panthers in various mocks, likely because of his 6-5, 281-pound frame, his physical style vs. the run and pass — and the fact that new Panthers defensive line coach Brady Hoke was at Thomas’ pro day. Some wonder whether Thomas’ musical pursuits — he’s a rapper/producer — could get in the way. But Eric Washington could help his development as a pass-rusher.

Round 5, pick 161: Tony Adams, G/C, N.C. State

Adams’ position flexibility is key for a team that lost All-Pro guard Andrew Norwell in free agency and is preparing for center Ryan Kalil’s retirement after the season. Adams (6-2, 322) isn’t real long. But he’s athletic: Adams was the No. 1 player on Independence’s tennis team before going to start three seasons for the Wolfpack.

Round 6, pick 197: Kurt Benkert, QB, Virginia

Benkert played two seasons for the Cavaliers after enrolling as a graduate transfer from East Carolina. NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein called Benkert a “gunslinger who holsters an NFL-caliber right arm, but needs to work on his marksmanship and decision making.”

Round 7, pick 234: Jamar Summers, CB/S, Connecticut

Summers intercepted eight passes as a sophomore in 2015, tying for second nationally. He has decent size (6-0, 185) and the ability to play both corner and safety.

Round 7, pick 242: Austin Proehl, WR, North Carolina

With Brenton Bersin gone (for now), the son of former NFL WR Ricky Proehl will become the next Panthers wideout with strong ties to the organization and/or Charlotte. Austin Proehl had a big junior season catching passes from Mitchell Trubisky, but broke his collarbone last season vs. Duke. He returned for the final two games and will get a shot as a late-round pick or undrafted free agent.