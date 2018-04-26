Carolina Panthers are about to start the NFL draft: Here’s the best place to keep up.

The Carolina Panthers pick at No. 24 in the first night of the 2018 NFL draft. There are a lot of holes to fill after a handful of veterans departed, but the Panthers are also looking to the future.

General manager Marty Hurney will be making the calls for Carolina this year after Dave Gettleman, now with the New York Giants, was fired last summer.

Also different this season, the draft will be held at an NFL stadium for the first time ever. This time, it’s the home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Tweets from Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Brendan Marks, the Observer sports staff and others will help keep you up to speed with the news as well as their thoughts on the picks through the three days and seven rounds of drafting.

Start times and how to watch

Day 1, Round 1: Thursday, 8 p.m.

TV: NFL Network, FOX, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Day 2, Rounds 2-3: Friday, 7 p.m.

TV: NFL Network, FOX, ESPN/ESPN2

Day 3, Round 4-7: Saturday, noon.

TV: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN

More ways to watch, including a live stream, may be found at NFL.com’s site.

