Charlotte Observer Panthers beat reporters Jourdan Rodrigue and Joe Person discuss the various draft options available to the Carolina Panthers with their number 24 NFL draft pick on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Jeff Siner
Charlotte Observer Panthers beat reporters Jourdan Rodrigue and Joe Person discuss the various draft options available to the Carolina Panthers with their number 24 NFL draft pick on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Jeff Siner

Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers are about to start the NFL draft: Here’s the best place to keep up.

By Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler And Brendan Marks

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

April 26, 2018 06:00 PM

The Carolina Panthers pick at No. 24 in the first night of the 2018 NFL draft. There are a lot of holes to fill after a handful of veterans departed, but the Panthers are also looking to the future.

General manager Marty Hurney will be making the calls for Carolina this year after Dave Gettleman, now with the New York Giants, was fired last summer.

Also different this season, the draft will be held at an NFL stadium for the first time ever. This time, it’s the home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Tweets from Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Brendan Marks, the Observer sports staff and others will help keep you up to speed with the news as well as their thoughts on the picks through the three days and seven rounds of drafting.

Start times and how to watch

Day 1, Round 1: Thursday, 8 p.m.

TV: NFL Network, FOX, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Day 2, Rounds 2-3: Friday, 7 p.m.

TV: NFL Network, FOX, ESPN/ESPN2

Day 3, Round 4-7: Saturday, noon.

TV: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN

More ways to watch, including a live stream, may be found at NFL.com’s site.

NFL.com draft tracker



Live Blog 2018 Carolina Panthers updates
 

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer





  Comments  