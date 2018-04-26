Source: Carolina Panthers sign tight end Greg Olsen to extension

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen will put off his broadcast television future for at least two more years.

He'll be kind of busy.

Olsen signed a two-year extension with the Panthers on Thursday, the morning of the 2018 NFL draft, a source told the Observer.

The deal is worth $8.55 million per year, the source confirmed.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

His previous contract was set to expire at the end of the 2018 season.

Olsen can also stand to make about $20 million based on incentives written in the contract. If he does so, he will at the very least tie Packers tight end Jimmy Graham as the league's highest-paid based on average dollars per year.

Olsen, 33, was on injured reserve for most of last season. In 2016, he became the first tight end in NFL history to record three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

In 2017, he fractured his foot in Week 2 and had to get it surgically repaired. He did not require a second surgery following the season. His eight weeks on injured reserve were the first time Olsen missed substantial time due to injury.

This month, Olsen indicated to the Observer that he felt he could play another 3-5 years.