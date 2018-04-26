Panthers get choice of wide receivers, take Maryland's D.J. Moore in first round

Cam Newton has another weapon.

The Panthers passed on picking a cornerback or an interior lineman to take Maryland wide receiver D.J. Moore at No. 24 in Thursday’s first round in the NFL draft.

The selection of Moore continues the Panthers’ makeover of their wide receiver group. He joins returning No. 1 wideout Devin Funchess, recently acquired Torrey Smith, former Vikings slot receiver Jarius Wright and young speedsters Curtis Samuel and Damiere Byrd, both of whom are coming off injuries.

There's also running back Christian McCaffrey, last year's first-round pick who caught 80 passes as a rookie.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Moore watched the draft in his hometown of Philadelphia, where he took a call from the 704 area code near the end of the first round.

“I’m ecstatic. I cried a little. But I’m happy,” Moore said. “Once I saw North Carolina come up on the phone, I was like, ‘This is the pick.’”

Moore caught 80 passes for 1,033 yards and eight touchdowns last season at Maryland, despite playing with four different quarterbacks.

Moore, the first wide receiver off the board Thursday, has good size (6-0, 210 pounds), excellent speed (4.42-second clocking in the 40-yard dash) and the ability to make defenders miss after the catch.

Moore has drawn comparisons to former Panthers great Steve Smith, who raved about Moore throughout the NFL Network draft coverage Thursday night.

“He’s a playmaker. I think he can run every route on the route tree,” Smith said. “He can line up in the slot, he can line up outside. He’s elusive. He can run through you. He can run around you.”

“You want to know how I feel? They have never been able to replace me,” Smith added. “Until now.”

SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte Observer Carolina Panthers beat writer Jourdan Rodrigue discusses the key elements Panthers draft pick D.J. Moore brings to the team's wide receiver corp. The Panthers selected Moore with the 24th pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday. Jeff Siner

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said Moore reminds him of Smith a bit, but he wasn’t ready to start comparing him to a possible Hall of Famer.

“He’s got that ability to break tackles and make yards after the catch,” Hurney said. “That (Smith comparison) is a pretty high bar to set, but there are a lot of things we like about him.”

Moore was picked two spots ahead of Alabama’s Calvin Ridley, who went to the Falcons at No. 26.

The Panthers also had Ridley in for a pre-draft visit. But general manager Marty Hurney indicated Moore’s size, speed and skill set made him the choice.

“He’s a little bigger (than Ridley). He’s still very explosive. They’re two excellent receivers. It’s very close,” Hurney said. “But we just thought his athleticism and his run after the catch (were impressive).”

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said he likes the fact that Moore can play all three receiver spots, and also brought up the possibility that he could be used as a returner.

Moore didn’t hesitate when asked Thursday night what his best asset is, pointing to his playmaking ability.

Hurney didn’t disagree.

“When he has the ball in his hands, he turns into a running back. He breaks tackles and makes big plays,” Hurney said. “And still he has the speed to stretch the defense and go deep. Runs good routes. He’s got a lot of strengths.”

Moore said he had an inkling the Panthers might draft him, especially when they sent coaches and scouts to Maryland’s pro day and he “lit it up for them.”





Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner, quarterbacks coach Scott Turner and director of college scouting Jeff Morrow were among those at Moore’s workout in College Park.

Then during his pre-draft visit to Charlotte, Moore said the Panthers told him they were taking him in the first round.

After the Panthers stayed true to their word Thursday, Rivera received a text from Newton.

The eighth-year quarterback had a simple message for his coach following the addition of another pass-catcher: Thank you.