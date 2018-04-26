The Carolina Panthers took Maryland wide receiver D J Moore with the 24th pick in Thursday night's NFL draft.
The Carolina Panthers took Maryland wide receiver D J Moore with the 24th pick in Thursday night's NFL draft. Michael Conroy AP Photo
The Carolina Panthers took Maryland wide receiver D J Moore with the 24th pick in Thursday night's NFL draft. Michael Conroy AP Photo

Carolina Panthers

NFL draft: Carolina Panthers pick D.J. Moore, Round 1, Pick 24

By Brendan Marks

brmarks@charlotteobserver.com

April 26, 2018 11:00 PM

D.J. Moore

Ht.: 6-0. Wt.: 210.

Position: Wide receiver

College: Maryland

What he offers: Moore has the speed (4.42 40-yard-dash at the combine) to be the reliable deep threat the Panthers desperately need. He has the versatility to play both outside and in the slot, which should be a boon for a Panthers offense in need of playmakers. And Panthers fans — Steve Smith Sr., the longtime Carolina star, has banged the table for Moore, too.

Worth mentioning: Torrey Smith, who the Panthers traded for in March, also attended Maryland. ... Moore was also recruited as a defensive back out of high school.

Bet you didn’t know: Moore caught passes from eight different quarterbacks during his time at Maryland.

What they’re saying: "The Panthers have never been able to replace me — until now." - Steve Smith Sr. on Moore.

  Comments  