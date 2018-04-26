N.C. State's Bradley Chubb the crown of the Carolinas in the NFL draft's first round

The NFL draft is unpredictable — that much we know. But because of that fact, what we didn't know heading into Thursday night's first round was just how many players from the Carolinas would hear their names called.
Last year, three players from the Carolinas were selected in the first round: North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, Clemson receiver Mike Williams and Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson.
The one thing we did know? That N.C. State defensive end Bradley Chubb would be the crown of the Carolinas come draft night.
And all the predraft hype ultimately came to fruition early Thursday. Chubb — the 6-foot-4, 269-pound defensive end — was selected No. 5 overall by the Denver Broncos.
Considered potentially the best defensive player available in the draft, it was a near-lock that Chubb would be selected in the Top 5. He was incredibly productive for the Wolfpack in 2017, collecting 26 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. Those numbers led him not only to All-America honors, but to the Bronko Nagurski award, given annually to the nation's best defender.
Chubb's combination of strength and finesse as a pass rusher, as well as his ability to chase down ball carriers in the run, are some of the traits that make him such an attractive prospect.
Chubb was projected to go as high as No. 2 overall to the New York Giants and former Carolina Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman, but instead they chose Penn State running back Saquon Barkley. Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns, who also chose Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward No. 4 overall. At No. 3, the New York Jets selected Southern California quarterback Sam Darnold.
So what exactly are the Broncos bringing in with Chubb? He should immediately pair with Von Miller, the Super Bowl 50 MVP, to give Denver a devastating pass rush. Earlier this week, Broncos players were vocal about their desire for an instant-impact teammate instead of a rookie quarterback.
Now they've got just that, in the form of a massive (pun intended) defensive line talent.
