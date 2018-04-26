Scott Fowler's take on new allegations against Panthers Jerry Richardson

Charlotte Observer sports columnist Scott Fowler discusses his impressions of the new allegations against Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson on Thursday.
Jeff Siner
What's the future of Bank of America Stadium?

Carolina Panthers

Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler recounts some of the historical highlights of the home stadium of the Carolina Panthers, including a Billy Graham crusade and the team's first home playoff game in 1996, in light of the team's impending sale.