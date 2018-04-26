Scott Fowler's take on new allegations against Panthers Jerry Richardson

Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler recounts some of the historical highlights of the home stadium of the Carolina Panthers, including a Billy Graham crusade and the team's first home playoff game in 1996, in light of the team's impending sale.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was called for intentional grounding during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s NFL wild-card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Panthers lost to the Saints 31-26.
Columnist Scott Fowler discusses the breakdown that happened in Atlanta on Sunday, December 31, 2017 and what the Carolina Panthers have to look forward to when they battle the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans on Sunday, January 7, 2018 in playof
Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person says that the Panthers still have a shot at a No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. A No. 2 seed would mean a first-round bye and at least one home game. The Panthers are guaranteed no worse than the No
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton scored the game-winning touchdown in the team's 22-19 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. On the snap, Newton dropped the ball and everyone seemed to pause as he recovered it.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was asked by an inquisitive Sedgefield Middle School student how much he was being paid to come to the school during Newton's annual Santa Cam's Surprise Sleigh event on Tuesday, December 19, 2017. Newton c
Carolina Panthers wide receiver and Wofford College graduate Brenton Bersin was happy to talk about the Terriers' upset of the North Carolina Tar Heels on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. Bersin agrees that it is probably the biggest basketball victory in
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton visited Sedgefield Middle School, Second Harvest Food Bank, Mobile Pantry at Devonshire Elementary and Thomasboro Academy on Tuesday, December 19, 2017, as part of his annual Santa Cam's Surprise Sleigh eve
Following the team’s 31-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera spoke about what he told the players concerning allegations against team owner Jerry Richardson.