Carolina Panthers pick LSU cornerback Donte Jackson in second round of NFL draft

Donte Jackson
Ht.: 5-11. Wt.: 178.
Position: Cornerback.
College: LSU.
What he offers: Jackson's speed is easily his most appealing trait, as he ran a 4.32 40-yard-dash at the combine and had a successful college track career. He doesn't have quite the same cover abilities or ball skills that some of the draft's top corners possessed, but he makes up for some of that with his recovery speed.
Worth mentioning: Won state high school track championships in the 100 and 200-meter dash. ... As a near-consensus five-star recruit out of high school, he played all 12 games as a true freshman.
Bet you didn’t know: Only had seven bench-press reps at 225 pounds at the combine, but tied for the fastest 40 time at his position.
What they’re saying: "He's going to need to show opponents that he can be a solid tackler despite being his slender frame." — NFL analyst Bucky Brooks on Jackson.
