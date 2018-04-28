Carolina Panthers take Indiana tight end Ian Thomas in fourth round of NFL draft

Ian Thomas
Ht.: 6-4. Wt.: 259.
Position: Tight end.
College: Indiana.
What he offers: Transferred from community college to Indiana, where he developed into a starter during the 2017 season. He's a raw prospect with minimal college production, but has the strength and size to develop into a solid backup tight end. Plays physically and can attack the middle of an opposing defense with underrated speed.
Worth mentioning: Only had 28 catches in two seasons at Indiana. ... Was a three-sport athlete (football, basketball, track and field) in high school.
Bet you didn’t know: Both parents passed away by the time he was 9 years old; he was practically raised by his older brother.
What they’re saying: "Didn't have great production ... but this guy has potential. He can run a little bit." — ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay.
