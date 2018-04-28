The Carolina Panthers took Indiana tight end Ian Thomas with the first pick in the fourth round (No. 101 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Carolina Panthers take Indiana tight end Ian Thomas in fourth round of NFL draft

By Brendan Marks

April 28, 2018 12:23 PM

Ian Thomas

Ht.: 6-4. Wt.: 259.

Position: Tight end.

College: Indiana.

What he offers: Transferred from community college to Indiana, where he developed into a starter during the 2017 season. He's a raw prospect with minimal college production, but has the strength and size to develop into a solid backup tight end. Plays physically and can attack the middle of an opposing defense with underrated speed.

Worth mentioning: Only had 28 catches in two seasons at Indiana. ... Was a three-sport athlete (football, basketball, track and field) in high school.

Bet you didn’t know: Both parents passed away by the time he was 9 years old; he was practically raised by his older brother.

What they’re saying: "Didn't have great production ... but this guy has potential. He can run a little bit." — ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay.

