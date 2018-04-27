Carolina Panthers take Tennessee safety Rashaan Gaulden in third round of NFL draft

Rashaan Gaulden
Ht.:6-1. Wt.: 197.
Position:Safety.
College: Tennessee.
What he offers:Gaulden transitioned from cornerback to safety with the Volunteers, so he should bring some versatility to the Panthers' defensive backfield. He recorded just one interception in 36 games, but also had four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Worth mentioning:Made national headlines for giving the middle finger to Alabama fans during a game against the Crimson tide. ... Took a medical redshirt his sophomore year for a foot injury sustained during camp that required surgery.
Bet you didn’t know: Was an All-American in track in high school after finishing fourth in the nation in the 4x400 relay at the U.S. Track and Field Junior Olympics.
What they’re saying:"He's a tough, hard-nosed, physical player ... (who) plays faster than he times." — NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock.
