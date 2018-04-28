The Carolina Panthers selected Maryland linebacker Jermaine Carter, front, in Saturday's fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Carolina Panthers take Maryland LB Jermaine Carter in fifth round of NFL draft

By Brendan Marks

April 28, 2018 03:44 PM

Jermaine Carter

Ht.: 6-0. Wt.:228.

Position: Linebacker.

College: Maryland.

What he offers: Tackling leader for three years at Maryland, accruing a combined 294 tackles over that span. Lacks traditional size for inside linebackers, but was a strong special teams player at Maryland, too. Should be a solid depth piece with potential to thrive as a special teams tackler.

Worth mentioning: Inspired by former Maryland receiver and current Minnesota Viking Stefon Diggs to improve his diet and reduce his body fat percentage. ... Was lightly recruited coming out of high school but developed into a team captain.

Bet you didn’t know:Nickname is "Pee Wee."

