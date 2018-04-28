Carolina Panthers take Maryland LB Jermaine Carter in fifth round of NFL draft

Jermaine Carter
Ht.: 6-0. Wt.:228.
Position: Linebacker.
College: Maryland.
What he offers: Tackling leader for three years at Maryland, accruing a combined 294 tackles over that span. Lacks traditional size for inside linebackers, but was a strong special teams player at Maryland, too. Should be a solid depth piece with potential to thrive as a special teams tackler.
Worth mentioning: Inspired by former Maryland receiver and current Minnesota Viking Stefon Diggs to improve his diet and reduce his body fat percentage. ... Was lightly recruited coming out of high school but developed into a team captain.
Bet you didn’t know:Nickname is "Pee Wee."
