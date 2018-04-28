Carolina Panthers pick UNC linebacker Andre Smith in seventh round of the NFL draft

Andre Smith
Andre Smith
Ht.: 6-0. Wt.: 237.
Position: Linebacker.
College: North Carolina
What he offers: After a terrific sophomore season (113 tackles, three pass breakups), he looked poised to become one of the top inside linebackers in the country. A season-ending knee injury early last year kept him from flashing on tape again, but he has a nose for the football, especially in the run game. Is undersized and not incredibly fast, but should compete for backup duties at ILB.
Worth mentioning: Had 21 tackles in two games in 2017. ... Made headlines for saying former Heisman winner Lamar Jackson would "not beat us at all" before a September 2017 matchup.
Bet you didn’t know: Nicknames are “10 Toes Down” and “56 Nightmares."
What they’re saying: "I think he's a guy who could come in and play some situations — he's at his best against the run." — ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay.
Comments