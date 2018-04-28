The Carolina Panthers took North Carolina linebacker Andre Smith in Saturday's seventh round (No. 234 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers pick UNC linebacker Andre Smith in seventh round of the NFL draft

By Brendan Marks

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

April 28, 2018 06:28 PM

Andre Smith

Ht.: 6-0. Wt.: 237.

Position: Linebacker.

College: North Carolina

What he offers: After a terrific sophomore season (113 tackles, three pass breakups), he looked poised to become one of the top inside linebackers in the country. A season-ending knee injury early last year kept him from flashing on tape again, but he has a nose for the football, especially in the run game. Is undersized and not incredibly fast, but should compete for backup duties at ILB.

Worth mentioning: Had 21 tackles in two games in 2017. ... Made headlines for saying former Heisman winner Lamar Jackson would "not beat us at all" before a September 2017 matchup.

Bet you didn’t know: Nicknames are “10 Toes Down” and “56 Nightmares."

What they’re saying: "I think he's a guy who could come in and play some situations — he's at his best against the run." — ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay.

