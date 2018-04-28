Carolina Panthers take Miami defensive tackle Kendrick Norton with final NFL draft pick

Kendrick Norton
Kendrick Norton
Ht.: 6-3. Wt.: 314.
Position: Defensive tackle.
College: Miami.
What he offers: Incredible strength (30 combine bench press reps of 225 pounds) and size means Norton will fit right into a professional locker room. He's more of a gap-stuffer than a true pass-rusher, but he has flashed the ability to shut down the run. Could have been selected higher in the draft, but didn't have the production in 2017 that scouts were expecting.
Worth mentioning: Had 10 tackles for loss in 2016, but only five sacks in his entire college career. ... His father, current Raiders defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr., is the only player in NFL history to win the Super Bowl in three consecutive years. Grandfather Ken Norton is a former world champion heavyweight boxer and one of the few to ever beat Muhammad Ali.
Bet you didn’t know: He was teammates with fellow Panthers draft choice Andre Smith (UNC) in high school at Jacksonville Trinity Christian.
What they’re saying: "He gets into the backfield on occasion. ... As a pass-rusher, he's not going to give you a lot of that, but he's flashed." — ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.
Comments