A 'Honey Badger' in Carolina? Panthers may have found that in Donte Jackson

Donte Jackson says he has a chip on his shoulder the size of the hotel from which he watched the second round of the NFL draft.
He thought he should've been a first-rounder. The Panthers are thankful he fell to them at No. 55.
But that chip is the first clue that he might remind some of stud defensive back Tyrann Mathieu, the "Honey Badger" who became a national name for his ability to roam defensive backfields, switching seamlessly from position to position to create explosive plays.
Mathieu fell from a sure-thing first-rounder to the third round in the 2013 draft because of some off-the-field issues.
Jackson may not have the fame of Mathieu (he also doesn't have off-field issues) but he has the LSU "Defensive Back University" pedigree and the same type of versatility.
"We both kind of have that knack for going and making a play," he said Friday night, after the Carolina Panthers picked him in the second round.
Jackson also played all over the field in LSU's defensive scheme, defensing 10 passes and recording an interception in 2017 (he has four in his career). The fullest display of his versatility perhaps came in a 33-10 rout of Arkansas last November, when Jackson lined up at outside corner, nickel and free safety (he started at the latter). He thrived, finishing with seven tackles, two pass breakups and a sack.
The film that stuck out to Panthers general manager Marty Hurney and head coach Ron Rivera was against Auburn, in which Jackson made six big plays in a row, including three consecutive pass breakups.
Jackson and Mathieu were also both considered "undersized" for their position. Mathieu entered the league just under 5-foot-9 and 186 pounds (he played at 176).
Jackson is 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds. He'll likely add weight in Charlotte, but Carolina won't want him to lose any speed.
"I've always been the smallest guy on the field since I was playing in elementary school," he said. "But one thing about it is I was always going to be the hardest hitter. I was always going to be the meanest, toughest guy out there."
Like Mathieu, Jackson can be nasty in a blitz package. He has a great eye for the ball and for the potential big play.
And Jackson actually has the edge over Mathieu where speed is concerned. He ran a 4.32-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, and a quick look at his tape Friday night showed that his pace doesn't slow much as he changes direction.
Adding speed was a big point of focus for Panthers general manager Marty Hurney this offseason, who said "it doesn't get any faster" than Jackson.
"I don't think anybody is faster than me in this draft, secondary or any skill position," said Jackson. "My speed is unique. It's different. I can get out of bed every day and run fast. But I don't think a lot of guys can honestly say that. I have a lot of confidence in my speed."
Some analysts projected Jackson as a nickel in the NFL because of his smaller frame.
"Look at the film," he said. "If any guy can sit there and say that I can't cover (on the outside), or I'm too small, they obviously haven't looked at the film. They obviously haven't looked at me playing SEC (inaudible), every game of my career at LSU.
"They obviously have never seen the edge that I play with. They don't know me. ... The film speaks to my game over the last several years, and that's something I'm going to bring to the next level."
Carolina has a backlog of nickel cornerbacks on the roster. Veteran Captain Munnerlyn was last year's starter, and the Panthers drafted Corn Elder in the fifth round last spring and signed Cole Luke as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame.
When Jackson visited Charlotte mid-April, the staff indicated to him that he would play nickel and compete at outside corner.
Head coach Ron Rivera, laughing at the potential in training camp, said Friday night that he expected there to be quite a bit of competition at nickel. Carolina also drafted defensive back Rashaan Gaulden out of Tennessee, who will immediately play safety but also plays nickel and has great ball skills.
"I think (Jackson) comes in as a corner and a nickel, both," said Hurney. "We feel like he can play outside corner. And nickel. And I think that's where he's going to play."
But it might be wise to consider Jackson's "position" more conceptually. He falls into the "positionless" hybrid category of player that Carolina has championed over the past few years, with additions such as linebacker/safety Shaq Thompson and running back/receiver Christian McCaffrey.
Around the league, that kind of player has become a trend. On offense, teams are stacking the deck with dynamic, pass-catching backs like Alvin Kamara and fast, shifty receivers like Ted Ginn Jr., who both gave the Panthers fits last year.
It might specifically be Jackson's job to contain them, especially in the flat as teams try to avoid a stout Carolina front.
"One thing about Tyrann and I, we have very, very high football IQs," he said. "There's not a position in the secondary that I don't find myself being comfortable playing.
"I'm very aggressive. I can play in the box, I can play high, I can play on an island. It really doesn't matter. I have a full understanding of playing all of these positions. It really doesn't matter, I'm just ready to get out there in Charlotte and get to work with my new team."
Jackson has the ability, and the confidence, to play anywhere. He has the motivation to be good at it.
Carolina's next task is to let him.
