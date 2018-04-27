Meet the Carolina Panthers' top draft pick, DJ Moore

Panthers newest wide receiver D.J. Moore talks about being drafted in the first round by the Panthers, his playing style, talking with Cam Newton, being complimented by Steve Smith Sr. and what D.J. stand for.
David T. Foster III
Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler recounts some of the historical highlights of the home stadium of the Carolina Panthers, including a Billy Graham crusade and the team's first home playoff game in 1996, in light of the team's impending sale.