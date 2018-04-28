Former Clemson offensive lineman Taylor Hearn said he was among the Carolina Panthers' undrafted free agents in an Instagram post Saturday night.
Carolina Panthers' reported undrafted free agents: A running list

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

April 28, 2018 09:26 PM

After the 2018 NFL draft, the Carolina Panthers signed a group of undrafted free agents (UDFAs), according to reports and direct confirmation to the Observer.

The Observer will be tracking these UDFAs through the signing period.

  • Kyle Allen, quarterback, Houston (reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport) 6-foot-3, 211 pounds
  • Brendan Mahon, center/guard, Penn State (Observer source), 6-foot-4, 320 pounds
  • Tracy Sprinkle, defensive tackle, Ohio State (Ohio State announced), 6-foot-3, 293 pounds
  • Reggie Bonnafon, running back/wide receiver/quarterback, Louisville (reported by Rapoport), 6-foot-2, 212 pounds
  • Taylor Hearn, guard, Clemson (he announced on Instagram), 6-foot-5, 320 pounds
  • Kyle Bosch, center/guard, West Virginia (he announced on Twitter), 6-foot-5, 300 pounds

This list will be updated.

