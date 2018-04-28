Carolina Panthers' reported undrafted free agents: A running list

After the 2018 NFL draft, the Carolina Panthers signed a group of undrafted free agents (UDFAs), according to reports and direct confirmation to the Observer.
The Observer will be tracking these UDFAs through the signing period.
- Kyle Allen, quarterback, Houston (reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport) 6-foot-3, 211 pounds
- Brendan Mahon, center/guard, Penn State (Observer source), 6-foot-4, 320 pounds
- Tracy Sprinkle, defensive tackle, Ohio State (Ohio State announced), 6-foot-3, 293 pounds
- Reggie Bonnafon, running back/wide receiver/quarterback, Louisville (reported by Rapoport), 6-foot-2, 212 pounds
- Taylor Hearn, guard, Clemson (he announced on Instagram), 6-foot-5, 320 pounds
- Kyle Bosch, center/guard, West Virginia (he announced on Twitter), 6-foot-5, 300 pounds
This list will be updated.
Comments