Carolina Panthers draft Marquis Haynes, DE, Ole Miss in fourth round

Marquis Haynes
Ht.: 6-2. Wt.: 235.
Position: Defensive end.
College: Mississippi.
What he offers: Had solid production at Ole Miss every year, including earning his freshman season when he recorded 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles (and earned Freshman All-America honors). He isn't the biggest body and so could struggle in the run game, but as an edge rusher, has clearly shown the capability to get to the quarterback against high-caliber college prospects.
Worth mentioning: Was originally committed to play football at North Carolina. ... Broke the Ole Miss school record for sacks that was previously held by former Panthers defensive end Greg Hardy.
Bet you didn’t know: Played alongside former Rebels star and current Arizona Cardinals defensive end Robert Nkemdiche in college.
What they’re saying: "Guess it was meant to be for me to be in Carolina." — Haynes on being selected by the Panthers.
