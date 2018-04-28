Carolina Panthers 2018 first-round draft pick D.J. Moore is the only one of two of the team’s draft picks projected as an immediate starter by the Observer’s Joseph Person.
Carolina Panthers

Projected Carolina Panthers depth chart, post NFL draft

By Joseph Person

April 28, 2018 09:20 PM

The Panthers have gone through free agency and now the draft, filling many – but not all – of their roster holes.

A way-too-early look at the Panthers’ depth chart:

OFFENSE

Pos.

Starter

Backup

QB

Cam Newton

Garrett Gilbert

WR1

Devin Funchess

D.J. Moore

LT

Matt Kalil

Amini Silatolu

LG

Tyler Larsen

Taylor Moton

C

Ryan Kalil

Greg Van Roten

RG

Trai Turner

Jeremiah Sirles

RT

Daryl Williams

Taylor Moton

TE

Greg Olsen

Ian Thomas

WR2

Torrey Smith

Curtis Samuel

Slot

D.J. Moore

Jarius Wright

RB

Christian McCaffrey

Cameron Artis-Payne

FB

Alex Armah

DEFENSE

Pos.

Starter

Backup

Third Team

DE

Julius Peppers

Wes Horton

DT

Dontari Poe

Kyle Love

DT

Kawann Short

Vernon Butler

DE

Mario Addison

Marquis Haynes

Daeshon Hall

OLB

Shaq Thompson

Ben Jacobs

MLB

Luke Kuechly

David Mayo

OLB

Thomas Davis

Jermaine Carter

CB

James Bradberry

Ross Cockrell

CB

Donte Jackson

Kevon Seymour

Nickel

Captain Munnerlyn

Donte Jackson

Corn Elder

FS

Mike Adams

Demetrius Cox

SS

Da’Norris Searcy

Rashaan Gaulden

SPECIALISTS

Pos.

Starter

Backup

K

Graham Gano

P

Michael Palardy

LS

J.J. Jansen

PR

Christian McCaffrey

Donte Jackson

KR

Damiere Byrd

Fozzie Whittaker

Joseph Person: @josephperson

