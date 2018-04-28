Projected Carolina Panthers depth chart, post NFL draft

The Panthers have gone through free agency and now the draft, filling many – but not all – of their roster holes.
A way-too-early look at the Panthers’ depth chart:
OFFENSE
Pos.
Starter
Backup
QB
Cam Newton
Garrett Gilbert
WR1
Devin Funchess
D.J. Moore
LT
Matt Kalil
Amini Silatolu
LG
Tyler Larsen
Taylor Moton
C
Ryan Kalil
Greg Van Roten
RG
Trai Turner
Jeremiah Sirles
RT
Daryl Williams
Taylor Moton
TE
Greg Olsen
Ian Thomas
WR2
Torrey Smith
Curtis Samuel
Slot
D.J. Moore
Jarius Wright
RB
Christian McCaffrey
Cameron Artis-Payne
FB
Alex Armah
DEFENSE
Pos.
Starter
Backup
Third Team
DE
Julius Peppers
Wes Horton
DT
Dontari Poe
Kyle Love
DT
Kawann Short
Vernon Butler
DE
Mario Addison
Marquis Haynes
Daeshon Hall
OLB
Shaq Thompson
Ben Jacobs
MLB
Luke Kuechly
David Mayo
OLB
Thomas Davis
Jermaine Carter
CB
James Bradberry
Ross Cockrell
CB
Donte Jackson
Kevon Seymour
Nickel
Captain Munnerlyn
Donte Jackson
Corn Elder
FS
Mike Adams
Demetrius Cox
SS
Da’Norris Searcy
Rashaan Gaulden
SPECIALISTS
Pos.
Starter
Backup
K
Graham Gano
P
Michael Palardy
LS
J.J. Jansen
PR
Christian McCaffrey
Donte Jackson
KR
Damiere Byrd
Fozzie Whittaker
