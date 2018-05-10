Panthers place veteran running back on injured reserve after ACL tear

A longtime Panthers running back and locker-room favorite got some bad news on Thursday afternoon.
Fozzy Whittaker tore his right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in a non-contact drill during organized team activities this week, and has been placed on injured reserve, the team announced.
“Thank you Lord for the ups and downs, the highs and lows and everything in between,” Whittaker wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for all the prayers and well-wishes! I love this game, and there's no quit in me. #IWillBeBack.”
Whittaker has been used by the Panthers as a scat-back and special teamer during his four years with the team. He has played in 53 games in that time with 536 rushing yards and two touchdowns, 397 receiving yards and two touchdowns and has been one of the Panthers' main kickoff returners.
After signing of C.J. Anderson this week and claiming Elijah Hood off waivers from Oakland, the Panthers have four running backs on the active roster (Christian McCaffrey and Cameron Artis-Payne).
Carolina's rookie minicamp begins Friday morning, when undrafted free-agent running back Reggie Bonnafon (Louisville) will join Hood (who is not a rookie, but is eligible for the minicamp).
