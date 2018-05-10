5 Panthers draft picks sign contracts

There are officially five new Carolina Panthers, with more on the way.
Five of Carolina's eight draft picks signed their four-year rookie deals on Thursday afternoon, the team announced.
Second-round pick Donte Jackson (cornerback), fourth-round picks Ian Thomas (tight end) and Marquis Haynes (defensive end), fifth-round pick Jermaine Carter (linebacker) and seventh-round pick Kendrick Norton (defensive tackle) all signed their deals.
First-round pick D.J. Moore (wide receiver), third-round pick Rashaan Gaulden (safety) and Andre Smith (linebacker) have yet to sign, but will participate in the Panthers' rookie minicamp beginning Friday morning.
Specific monetary terms of the deals were not immediately available.
But based on last year's numbers in the NFL's slotted salary system for draft picks, at No. 55, Jackson's four-year contract is estimated to be worth about $4.8 million.
At No. 101, Thomas' deal is estimated at about $3.1 million, at No. 136, Haynes' deal is estimated at about $2.7 million. At No. 161, Carter's deal is estimated at about $2.6 million and at No. 242, Norton's deal is estimated at about $2.5 million.
