David Tepper: potentially the next Carolina Panther’s owner. What we know about him

News broke this week that hedge fund manager David Tepper is the possible front runner in the panthers sale. This is who he is.
Matt Walsh and Rick Rothacker
What's the future of Bank of America Stadium?

Carolina Panthers

What's the future of Bank of America Stadium?

Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler recounts some of the historical highlights of the home stadium of the Carolina Panthers, including a Billy Graham crusade and the team's first home playoff game in 1996, in light of the team's impending sale.