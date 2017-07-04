Mark Purdy: The Sharks' best partnership ever breaks up, and we'll see who regrets it

We didn't know exactly how the partnership would end. But not many people figured it would go this way.
Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton were the Lennon-McCartney of the Sharks. They were partners in making great music and winning bigly, even if they were never able to win it all. But working together, not always on the same line but 99 percent of the time on the top power play unit, they became the No. 1 and No. 2 scorers in franchise history. That will always be their legacy.
Saturday morning when Marleau and Thornton both became unrestricted free agents, speculation was that they would either both leave or both stay with the Sharks. My gut feeling was that they would go. I thought they would get better offers from other teams that would be difficult to turn down.
My gut was 50 percent right and 50 percent wrong. By Sunday night, Thornton had agreed to remain a Shark on a one-year contract for $8 million in total compensation. Marleau accepted a three-year offer from the Toronto Maple Leafs that's worth an average of $6.25 million per season, after rejecting a two-year proposal from the Sharks for $5 million per – the best that general manager Doug Wilson chose to offer owing to a salary cap squeeze that could become an issue in 2019-20.
You can see why each man made the decision he did. You can see why the Sharks didn't want to offer Marleau that third season. It all makes perfect sense. It would be sweet if this all turned out well for everyone. But history tells us that usually, it doesn't. In situations like this, someone winds up with regrets.
Who it will be this time? Thornton, for staying? Marleau, for leaving? The Sharks, for signing the wrong guy? Or for not offering more to sign both?
Thornton is the least likely to have regrets, both because that's simply his personality and because he comes out looking the best of anyone. Thornton and Brent Burns will be the highest-paid Sharks next season, not a bad status for a 38-year-old player coming off knee surgery. Thornton also upped his status as a team guy because according to various credible reports, Thornton offered to take only a $6.75 million salary in 2017-18 if Wilson used the other $1.25 million to augment a deal for Marleau. Yes, that was a generous move. No, it wasn't enough to make Marleau change his mind.
It's going to be such a weird teal deal come October when we don't see No. 12 emerging from the Shark head as the last man out of the dressing room onto the ice, which was Marleau's tradition. He did it because that's what Mario Lemieux, one of Marleau's role models, did with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
In the back of his head, Marleau must have always wondered if he might play his entire career in San Jose, as Lemieux did in Pittsburgh. Marleau had to be mulling that over as he was paced through his house and – according to him – wore out "a few carpets" pondering the offers he received from other teams.
But in the end, any vision Marleau had about being a single-franchise player flew across the border to Canada because ... well, at least partially because it was Canada. And Marleau is Canadian. Don't rule that out as a major factor.
I had figured that if Marleau left San Jose this summer, he would sign with Anaheim, which reportedly was one of his suitors. Marleau, his wife and four sons have established a home in the South Bay. They could probably stay here if he became a Duck because the commute home on the occasional off day would be short. But from Marleau's remarks in a conference call after the signing, it sounds as if the entire family will now be relocating to Ontario.
"My wife and four boys, it was extremely tough to finally pull the trigger and have them move to a new country, from one coast to the other," Marleau said. "But everybody here in our house is extremely excited "
Earlier, Marleau had said: "It's definitely an honor to call myself a Maple Leaf. Obviously, being a Canadian player, a Canadian-born player, this decision took me quite a while to come to but I've made it."
The money and term surely made it easier for Marleau to decide. But so did the added tug of finishing his career in his native land while playing for the man who has coached him twice in the Olympics, Mike Babcock.
There's this thing about Marleau and Canada. His country raises his game. The two Olympic gold medals are just part of it. Once, strictly on a hunch from my observations, I ran the numbers and discovered that Marleau scored fractionally more often against Canadian NHL teams than he did against American NHL teams. My unscientific conclusion was that when he knew more Canadian eyeballs were watching, he found more giddyup in his already swift game.
Well, now he will have more eyeballs watching him than any other team in English-speaking Canada. Fans will love him if the team wins right out of the gate with Marleau skating hard. The tradeoff, of course, is that he will be under much more scrutiny under the triple-decker relentless media hockey coverage, in Toronto. The folks there may not take to his Mr. Climate-Control personality, which sees him never too up and never too down.
This Mr. Climate-Control countenance is Marleau's idea of professionalism. But it can frequently be mistaken as a sign of having no fire, especially when he goes through one of his scoring lulls. Those lulls and Marleau's created moments of frustration for every coach Marleau has had in San Jose, with the exception of current coach Pete DeBoer, who has done nothing but tout Marleau's performance the last two years.
My wish is that Marleau will do fabulously as a Maple Leaf because he gave the Sharks so many major big moments while being an exemplary community contributor. But if he hits a rough patch and his Mr. Climate Control persona becomes an issue ... yes, that could cause regrets.
The Sharks could end up with regrets, too, if they can't replace the 27 goals scored by Marleau last season. Four of them were in one game, of course, so what the Sharks are really looking for is 23 goals over 81 games. So what we're really talking about is finding 23 more goals in the 81 other games. That sounds slightly less daunting. Wilson seems to believe that the gap can be filled by maturing young Sharks such as Kevin Labanc or Timo Meier. But so far, despite some obvious talent, neither Labanc or Meier has shown himself to be in the same elite offensive class as Marleau.
You know what this comes down to, the more I think about it? Assuming the elusive championship ring is both men's ultimate goal, Thornton is basically gambling that the Sharks can make one more Stanley Cup run this upcoming season and that he can contribute greatly to it. Marleau basically decided that the Maple Leafs and their young-skewing roster have a better chance to win the Stanley Cup in the next three seasons than the Sharks do over the next two seasons.
Positive angles? Wilson is surely happy that Marleau is in the other conference, so that he can't come back to haunt the Sharks unless the two teams meet in the Cup Final. Thornton and Marleau, fairly or unfairly lumped together in fans' minds during success and failure, each now gets the chance to show what he can do split apart..
Still, feel free to be wistful. The Sharks may never again see a partnership like Marleau-Thornton. Lennon and McCartney wrote some pretty good songs after the Beatles broke up. But they were nothing like the iconic songs they wrote together when they were in the same band. On the nights when Marleau and Thornton were both having a great game on the same line, that's how it felt. Perhaps that's why last weekend felt like a melancholy piano chord.
ABOUT THE WRITER
Mark Purdy is a columnist for The Mercury News.
Comments