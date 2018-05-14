NHL to review rules following Supreme Court ruling on sports betting

The National Hockey League, acknowledging Monday that the Supreme Court’s ruling on sports betting would create an “entirely different landscape,” said it would review its policies to see if adjustments needed to be made.

The Supreme Court on Monday struck down a 1992 federal law banning most states from authorizing sports betting, allowing those states to determine if they will allow betting.

The NHL, in a statement, said: “The Supreme Court’s decision today paves the way to an entirely different landscape – one in which we have not previously operated. We will review our current practices and policies and decide whether adjustments are needed, and if so, what those adjustments will look like. It’s important to emphasize that the Supreme Court’s decision has no immediate impact on existing League rules relating to sports wagering, and particularly, wagering involving NHL games. So, while changes may be considered in the future, today’s decision does not directly impact the operation of the League or any of our Clubs in the short term.”

The court on Monday overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, which prohibited most states from having sports gambling laws. .

In April, the NHL Players Association joined with the players’ unions of the NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball in issuing a joint statement on sport betting: “Given the pending Supreme Court decision regarding the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PAPSA), representatives of the MLBPA, NBPA, NFLPA and NHLPA have been working together on the legal, commercial, practical, and human consequences of allowing sports betting to become mainstream. The time has come to address not just who profits from sports gambling, but also the costs. Our unions have been discussing the potential impact of legalized gambling on players’ privacy and publicity rights, the integrity of our games and the volatility on our businesses. Betting on sports may become widely legal, but we cannot allow those who have lobbied the hardest for sports gambling to be the only ones controlling how it would be ushered into our businesses. The athletes must also have a seat at the table to ensure that players’ rights and the integrity of our games are protected.”